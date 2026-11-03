Scott Pelley Got Real About What Happened Right After His 60 Minutes Firing: ‘A Crazy Time’
Pelley was relieved of his duties this past summer.
Scott Pelley found himself at the center of various headlines this past summer following his firing from his longtime post at 60 Minutes. It was reported in June that the veteran journalist had a tense meeting with the series’ then-relatively new executive producer, Nick Bilton. During that conversation, Pelley apparently accused CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss of “murdering” the news magazine show. Pelley was let go days later, and he’s now opening up about what happened in the immediate aftermath of his firing.
For over 25 years, Pelley served as a correspondent for 60 Minutes, reporting on a wide range of topics in that time. His firing, however, marked a rare instance in which he himself was part of the news, and that was a point made during a recent interview. Pelley recently spoke with Illinois State University’s WGLT and discussed his career as well as the state of journalism. When asked about what it was like having his name “in the headline,” Pelley began by discussing what occurred in the lead-up to CBS News cutting ties with him:
The corporate details Pelley (which on YouTube) seem to allude to the formation of Paramount Skydance in 2025, which saw David Ellison serve as CEO. Last year, there were reports that various changes were happening at 60 Minutes under the new management and that some employees were unhappy. Pelley said that “for more than a year, the writing was on the wall.” The former CBS Evening News anchor then segued into his actually firing and how it led to an unusual situation for him (and his wife):
Scott Pelley hasn’t held back his thoughts about the state of 60 Minutes and CBS News as a whole. Not long after his firing, he criticized Bari Weiss and the leadership team and argued that the organization needed some “adult supervision." Pelley also didn’t mince words about the staff meeting that was held shortly after May 28, which saw other show alums like Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega were fired.
As indicated by his comments from the WGLT interview, Pelley has also made claims of editorial interference against his former bosses. Vega and others have also made similar claims about supposedly being asked to inject bias into their reporting. Weiss and co. have denied claims of journalistic interference. While Pelley isn’t pleased with the state of his former workplace or how his tenure there ended, he still feels a sense of gratitude:
Amid its ongoing 59th season, 60 Minutes has reportedly been experiencing ratings troubles. Bari Weiss recently addressed concerns during a public conversation and asserted that the show had been doing “tremendously well.” As for Scott Pelley, he’s stated on a few recent occasions that he hasn’t watched the show since his firing.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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