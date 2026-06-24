After Scott Pelley And More Accused CBS News Of Bias, An Anchor Shared A Different Take

CBS News has been undergoing a number of changes under the direction of Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, and those alterations have garnered mixed responses. Former employees of the brand, including recently fired 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley have been particularly vocal about the direction of the company, with several of them also accusing the brand of not allowing editorial autonomy. Weiss and co. have since denied claims that the company’s news coverage has become biased and, now, one anchor is sharing their take.

Tony Dokoupil Weighs In On Claims That There’s Been News-Related Interference At CBS

Among the media veterans who remain with the Eye Network’s news branch right now is Tony Dokoupil. The CBS Evening News anchor recently sat down with The Wall Street Journal to discuss his continued work at the storied media company. During the conversation, Doukoupil was asked for his take on the accusations of editorial tampering that have swirled around his place of employment as of late. The newsman admitted to being well aware of the chatter before noting how they compare to his own experience:

When they make comments like that, I pay attention. But I can only speak for what’s happening on this side of the street, and it’s not the experience that I’ve had.

(Image credit: CBS)

Thus far, Dokoupil has apparently been a key part of the plans that have been unfolding at CBS News since Paramount/Skydance took the reins and tapped Weiss to run the brand. In December, Dokoupil was promoted from CBS Mornings co-host to lead anchor of CBS Evening News. During his interview with WSJ, Dokoupil was also asked what it was like to work with Weiss, who’s drawn backlash in recent months. While insiders have alleged that even Weiss’ morning meetings haven’t been positive, Dokoupil had this to say:

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When it comes to Bari Weiss, she’s the editor in chief, she runs a 9 a.m. meeting and has lots of ideas. When we like the idea, we use it. If we don’t, and if it doesn’t work for our show, we don’t.

The new editor-in-chief aside, some people have also expressed concerns about alleged tampering from executives at Paramount/Skydance, including company president David Ellison. Dokoupil went on to share his personal experience with Ellison in relation to his own work on Evening News:

He’s never had a comment about my show. He’s never called me to complain about coverage. If he tried to, it wouldn’t have an impact.

These comments from Tony Dokoupil seem to run counter to much of what’s been said by other network alums. And they haven’t held back their responses.

What Have Scott Pelley And Others Said About CBS News’ Current State?

Before being fired from 60 Minutes, Scott Pelley reportedly had a heated discussion with new 60 Minutes producer Nick Bilton. It was during that chat that Pelley reportedly accused Weiss of “murdering” the aforementioned news magazine show and, within that same week, Pelley was dismissed from the company. Since then, Pelley has continued to chastise CBS, as he’s questioned the leadership that’s in place and how they’re choosing to report the news.

Pelley’s initial comments came amid a number of firings at 60, with EP Tanya Simon being let go along with executive editor Draggan Mihailovich and correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega. For their parts, Vega and Alfonsi have also made claims about bias. Former series EP Bill Owens – who left the company in April 25 amid the editorial changes – also defended Pelley’s murder comments. Likewise, former correspondent Steve Kroft also agreed with the notion of “journalistic interference” being in play.

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As it stands, CBS News is still conducting its business, with Bari Weiss reportedly making more plans for the company. What those changes may or may not mean for Tony Dokoupil and others who work there remains to be seen.