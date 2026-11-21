Over a year into her tenure as CBS News’ Editor-in-Chief, Bari Weiss has sought to move the storied organization into a new era. Those attempts have apparently come with some growing pains, however, as the network has seen staffing changes and fluctuating ratings in recent months. At the same time, drama has been swirling around Weiss due to her reported vision for the brand and editorial decisions she’s made. Now, the company is experiencing more major staffing shakeups months after those 60 Minutes exits.

Why Are More Staffing Shakeups Happening At CBS News?

In the aftermath of the Paramount Skydance/Warner Bros. Discovery merger, the media conglomerate Skydance has been born, and further consolidation is on the horizon. The new company recently offered buyouts to employees at CBS News, and dozens of employees reportedly accepted the deals. Status (via The Daily Beast) reports that different departments within the Eye Network’s news branch were impacted, including CBS Evening News, CBS Mornings, 60 Minutes and the company’s news bureaus.

A source spoke out about this major development, saying “It’s pretty much an extinction-level event.” That particular insider was apparently from the London bureau, which has reportedly been hit the hardest by the buyouts. As for the cause of this, it’s said that London-based employees had been displeased with Foreign Editor Shayndi Raice since she allegedly called out staffers for “insubordination.” Concerns about CBS News being merged with (the recently acquired) CNN are also said to have factored into these staff exits.

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What’s also notable about this situation is that it comes on the heels of a significant development regarding CBS News’ Face the Nation. Senior executive producer Mary Hager is leaving the show and the network after having worked there for 35 years. (It’s unclear whether Hager’s departure has to do with her accepting a buyout.) Additionally, executive producer Anne Hsu is leaving as well for a new gig with the network’s Hong Kong bureau. So Weiss now finds herself in the position to reshape the show after allegedly having considered firing host Margaret Brennan earlier this year.

It’s also worth mentioning how this round of buyouts has apparently impacted 60 Minutes. Per the report, more than a half dozen employees opted to take buyouts, yet none of those were reportedly senior-level employees. Yet this marks yet another change at the company amid continued headlines about declining ratings in the aftermath of this summer’s staffing changes.

60 Minutes’ Staff Cuts Remain A Topic Of Discussion

Weiss and 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton made some major changes to the news magazine show on May 28, 2026 (which is allegedly known as “Black Thursday” within the company). On that day, the company officially parted ways with veteran correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega as well as EP Tanya Simon and others for reasons that have still yet to be specified. And, shortly after that, another seasoned correspondent – Scott Pelley – was fired after a heated meeting with Bilton. It was during that conversation that Pelley allegedly accused Weiss of “murdering” the show.

Those high-profile firings aren’t the only controversies that have swirled around 60 in recent months. As has been the case with other CBS News programs as of late, the show has seen viewership numbers that have come in below the averages of the previous season. On top of that, some former staffers continue to criticize Weiss’ leadership, and they’ve made claims about editorial bias under her direction. Weiss and co. have denied claims of editorial interference, and some staffers have praised her approach to her job.

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Still, Bari Weiss did recently address concerns regarding 60 Minutes, and she declared that the show had been doing “tremendously well.” There reportedly remain concerns, however, about what lies ahead for the show and CBS News as a whole. At this point, questions remain, especially amid these recent staffing shakeups due to the buyouts.