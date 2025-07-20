A Former Producer For The Late Show Under David Letterman Just Weighed In On CBS' Surprising Decision: 'Never Threaten A Corporate Merger'
A Late Show OG has entered the chat.
The cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has stirred up a plethora of conversations. Many of those discussions revolve around the future of the late-night TV landscape, which is seemingly becoming increasingly unstable as viewers consume media in varied ways. On top of that, though, others continue to speculate as to whether CBS’ decision to axe the show was purely “financial” as stated. Amid that, one of the franchise’s ex-producers, who worked with OG host David Letterman, is now weighing in.
Rob Burnett, specifically, is among the latest people to share thoughts, and he has quite a bit of experience with late-night TV. In 1993, he started working as a writer-producer on Late Night with David Letterman, which aired on NBC. Burnett ultimately made the move to CBS with Letterman when The Late Show was picked up at that network. Deadline reached out to Burnett to ask about the Stephen Colbert news, during which he made a joke that referenced the corporate moves that have been occurring at the Eye Network as of late:
The seasoned writer is referring to the fact that Paramount Global – CBS’ parent company – has been in the midst of finalizing its merger with Skydance. At the same time, the corporation just settled the $16 million lawsuit involving U.S. President Donald Trump and 60 Minutes. As noted by the trade, that lawsuit was viewed as the final hurdle keeping Paramount from receiving FCC approval for its latest acquisition. Stephen Colbert himself, while on air, chastised his employers for settling the suit with Trump.
Since The Late Show’s demise was confirmed, a number of celebrities have taken to social media to air their grievances. Jimmy Kimmel and Bowen Yang were among the stars to reach out, and many are of the belief that Stephen Colbert is being penalized for his comments as opposed to being cut for financial reasons. For his part, Rob Burnett cited Colbert’s popularity amongst talk show hosts as one of the reasons he’s not completely convinced that money was the driving force behind the cancellation:
Colbert’s stint on his current show, as it stands, is still slated to end in May 2026. It was in September 2015 that Colbert took over from David Letterman, who retired earlier that year. Since taking over The Late Show, Colbert has received 11 Emmy nominations for his hosting duties, and he also won a Peabody Award. Colbert addressed the cancellation news during an episode of his eponymous talk show and, since then, insiders have reported that the crew isn’t happy with the decision. The on-air address can be viewed below:
It seems that plenty of people have thoughts on The Late Show’s fate, and they aren’t holding back those opinions. We’ll see if any other fellow TV producers join Rob Burnett in discussing the situation as the 2025 TV schedule pushes on and Stephen Colbert and co. move closer to the end of their run.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.