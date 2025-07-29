32 Amazing Pedro Pascal Quotes From Movies And TV Shows

Pedro Pascal has it all. He has a hand in several major franchises (including the Star Wars saga with his lead role on The Mandalorian and HBO’s series adaptation of the video game, The Last of Us), a devoted fan base representing multiple generations, and some pretty epic lines of dialogue under his belt. Let’s take a dive into some of the coolest things the MCU’s Mr. Fantastic actor has said throughout his celebrated career.

"I Can Bring You In Warm, Or I Can Bring You In Cold" - The Mandalorian

I was immediately sold on Pedro Pascal's cosmic bounty hunter, Din Djarin, in the hit Disney+ original TV show, The Mandalorian, as soon as he uttered these chilling words to his bounty in the opening moments of the premiere episode of the Star Wars spinoff.

"Sometimes You Gotta Do Bad Things To Catch Bad People" - Narcos

Pedro Pascal starred in the fact-based Netflix original crime drama, Narcos, as DEA agent Javier Peña. With this quote, he. demonstrate the lengths that someone in law enforcement sometimes must go to in the effort of making an arrest, especially if the perpetrator is a criminal as notorious and untouchable as Pablo Escobar (played by Wagner Moura).

"Because I Love You. In A Way You, You Can't Understand. Maybe You Never Will. But If That Day Should Come, If You Should Ever Have One Of Your Own, Well, Then, I Hope You Do A Little Better Than Me" - The Last Of Us

In one of the most heartbreaking episodes of The Last of Us, Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) finally reveals to Ellie (Bella Ramsey) that he saved her from the Fireflies because making a cure out of her immunity would have killed her. She finds this unforgivably selfish, but his explanation for why he chose her over the remaining human race, echoing something his father told him in his youth, hit me harder than nearly anything I have seen on the post-apocalyptic HBO series.

"After I Turn Sad, I Grow Angry" - Game Of Thrones

Widely considered to be Pedro Pascal's Hollywood breakthrough, including by the actor himself in a video for GQ, is when he joined the Game of Thrones cast as Oberyn Martell in the fantasy series' fourth season. The sharp-tongued prince is noted for having a complex range of emotions, as he sums up quite efficiently with this brief collection of words.

"My Son Don't Have ADD! He Just Like To Jump!" - Saturday Night Live

Pedro Pascal made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in an episode that featured one of the most popular bits from the celebrated sketch comedy TV show's 48th season. In it, he plays the eponymous, Spanish-speaking "Protective Mom" of Louis (Marcello Hernandez), who does not approve of his new, white girlfriend, Britney (Chloe Fineman), and insists to her that her son does not need to take ADD medication.

"When You Grow Up Without Something You... End Up Spending A Lot Of Time Thinking About It" - The Wild Robot

Pedro Pascal lent his voice to the instant classic family film, The Wild Robot, in the heart-stealing role of Fink the Fox, who becomes an unlikely ally to the lost, A.I.-powered being, Roz (Lupita Nyong'o). In one scene, he explains to his new mechanical friend the concept of love, adding that he knows a lot about it because he never received it in his youth.

"I Cried Through The Entire Thing. It Made Me Want To Be A Better Man" - The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Pedro Pascal stars opposite Nicolas Cage, playing a wildly exaggerated version of himself, as the wealthy Javi Gutiérrez, who wants nothing more than to see the Face/Off star visit his home for his birthday. The Oscar winner and billionaire end up really hitting it off and bond over their love of movies like The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari and Paddington 2, the latter of which Javi convinces Cage to watch by describing it as life-changing.

"I Don't Know If You Like Me Or If You Just Like The Places I Take You" - Materialists

In writer and director Seline Song's 2025 A24 movie, Materialists, Pedro Pascal stars as Harry, a wealthy New Yorker courting Dakota Johnson's matchmaker, Lucy, while uncertain if she reciprocates his affection.

"Life Is Good! But It Can Be Better" - Wonder Woman 1984

In Wonder Woman 1984, Pedro Pascal plays multi-millionaire and media mogul Maxwell Lord, who is constantly asked by those he meets to repeat his famous catchphrase, which he always happily obliges. Fun fact: Patty Jenkins' 2020 sequel marked the actor's second time starring in an adaptation of the DC comic after appearing in a failed pilot for a Wonder Woman TV series from the mid-2000s.

"This Is The Way" - The Mandalorian

As a fan of The Mandalorian, I never tire of hearing Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin utter what is not just a simple catchphrase, but an expression of his devotion to his creed.

"The Next Thing I Know, I'm FaceTiming With A Six-Year-Old Who Has No Idea Who I Am Because My Character Wears A Mask For The Entire Show" - Saturday Night Live

In the opening monologue of his SNL debut, Pedro Pascal described a time when a fan stopped him and asked if he could say hello to his son, who is a fan of The Mandalorian. Unfortunately, he did not have Din Djarin's helmet and armor with him, so the encounter, via video chat, was seemingly not quite what the child might have hoped for.

"Well, I Feel A Little Lightheaded. Maybe If You Give Me A 60-lb Pack And I Slung A Buddy Over My Shoulder, I Can Make It" - Brothers & Sisters

One of Pedro Pascal's early TV roles was a guest spot on ABC's Brothers & Sisters as a homeless former Marine named Zack. In addition to poverty, he is also struggling to reintegrate himself into society, which he cheekily hints at after paramedic and fellow war veteran Justin Walker (Dave Annable) asks if he can walk to the ambulance by himself.

"Years ago, You Asked Me What Two Men Could Do Living Together On A Ranch. I'll Answer You Now. They Can Look After One Another, Protect Each Other. They Can Keep Each Other Company" - Strange Way Of Life

Pedro Pascal is an outspoken advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and has even played a few members of the community, such as Silva in writer and director Pedro Almodóvar's 30-minute Western, Strange Way of Life. He portrays the role opposite Ethan Hawke as his former lover, Jake, to whom he provides a short, sweet summation of how a romantic relationship between two men is really no different from a relationship between a man and a woman.

"Wherever I Go, He Goes" - The Mandalorian

For all of its exciting action sequences and intriguing additions to Star Wars lore, the heart and soul of The Mandalorian and the one thing that keeps fans invested in the series is the impenetrable bond between Din Djarin and his foundling, Grogu, who was referred to as "Baby Yoda" early on.

"If You Love Someone, You Can Always See Their Face" - The Last Of Us

Some fans of The Last of Us believe that Joel goes too far in the Season 2 episode in which he kills the bitten Eugene (Joe Pantoliano), depriving him of the chance to see his wife once more, no matter how hard he pleads. I will give Pedro Pascal's character some credit, though, for the way he reminds the desperate man that he can still see Gail (Catherine O'Hara) right there and then if his love for her is strong enough.

"The Enemy Of My Enemy Is My Friend, Until He Becomes My Enemy Again. When That Happens, God Help Them" - Narcos

Here, Pedro Pascal's Narcos character, Javier Peña, expresses his personal variation on a seminal Sanskrit saying.

"Why Do You Make Sparkly, Fast, Romantic Montages Of Me Every Single Day?" - Saturday Night Live

When Pedro Pascal made his SNL hosting debut, the show included a sketch poking fun at his reputation as "the internet's daddy." In the bit, he plays a teacher presenting a school assembly about the rules of technology use on campus, during which he takes the opportunity to address weird "fancams" his students have made of him on TikTok.

"I Like Those Odds" - The Mandalorian

This quote from The Mandalorian is iconic for a couple of different reasons. On one hand, it shows that Din Djarin is a warrior of calculated skill, and on the other, it is the inverse of one of the most famous quotes from Harrison Ford's Star Wars character, Han Solo, which is, "Never tell me the odds."

"Size Doesn't Matter When You're Flat On Your Back" - Game Of Thrones

While Oberyn Martell's unbridled confidence is one of the reasons Game of Thrones fans fell in love with Pedro Pascal's character, it would also seal his downfall as one of the last things he said to The Mountain before the behemoth (played by three different actors) savagely murdered the prince.

"Wizard" - The Book Of Boba Fett

In an episode of The Book of Boba Fett that could more accurately be described as a Mandalorian bonus episode, Din Djarin uses this positive slang term, originating from 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, to express his satisfaction with his new ship, an N-1 Starfighter built by Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris).

"If You Say 'Look For The Light,' I Will Break Your Jaw" - The Last Of Us

In the first episode of The Last Of Us, we learn the Fireflies' hopeful slogan, "When you're lost in the darkness, look for the light," which Joel Miller has no patience for at this time.

"You Can't Keep Your Own Office Going, But You're Going To Run Mine. Leave You Mess Here And Start A Whole New One" - Eddington

In one of the best scenes from writer and director Ari Aster's satirical COVID-19-era Western, Eddington, Ted Garcia (Pedro Pascal), the mayor of the fictional eponymous town, confronts the local sheriff, Joe Cross (Joaquin Phoenix), about his recently announced mayoral campaign.

"What Good Is Being The King If Nobody Knows It?" - Narcos

With this Narcos quote, Pedro Pascal's Javier Peña points out a harsh truth that even the most powerful criminals are forced to contend with.

"It Is Rare To Meet A Lannister Who Shares My Enthusiasm For Dead Lannisters" - Game Of Thrones

This Game of Thrones quote is a testament to Oberyn Martell's passionately vengeful motivation against the Lannisters for the justice committed against his sister.

"I Don't Know. All I Know Is That When I Wake Up, I Know I've Lost Something" - The Last Of Us

No person goes a single night without dreaming, but not everybody remembers their dreams, despite still waking up with their emotional remnants. Joel Miller hints at being this kind of person in a The Last of Us episode in which his younger brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), asks what he dreams about. His answer also suggests that the tragic death of his daughter, Sarah (Nico Parker), haunts his subconscious.

"Are You A Jedi?" - The Mandalorian

Din Djarin's response to meeting Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian has gone down in history as one of the series' most unintentionally hilarious lines.

"Storytelling Is Lying-Adjacent, And I Lie For A Living. Watch And Learn" - The Wild Robot

In The Wild Robot, Fink the Fox uses his talent for dishonesty to teach Roz how to tell Brightbill a bedtime story.

"I Have 34 First Cousins... I Know They're Proud Because They Give My Phone Number To Every Single Person They Meet" - Saturday Night Live

Pedro Pascal did not shy away from poking fun at his extensive family from his home country of Chile, adding that he gets calls and texts on a daily basis asking to wish fans a happy birthday, questions about Grogu, etc.

"I Feel Like A Tornado In A Trailer Park" - Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Even though this line from 2017's Kingsman: The Golden Circle is kinda lifted from Pixar's Cars, Pedro Pascal makes it his own with the way he delivers it as Southern-fried secret agent, Whiskey.

"There’s No Way Out, Carlitos. You’re Going To Disneyland" - Narcos

Something funny about this Javier Peña quote from Narcos that may or may not be intentional is that Pablo Escobar once perfectly blended in with the crowds at Walt Disney World while paying the theme park a visit with his family in the early 1980s, according to Newsweek.

"When It Comes To War, I Fight For Dorne. When It Comes To Love, I Don't Choose Sides" - Game Of Thrones

Game of Thrones' Oberyn Martell is among the LGBTQIA+ characters whom Pedro Pascal has played. The character explains here that he feels romantic feelings for both men and women.

"Because He Was Outstanding In His Field" - The Last Of Us

One of the few comparatively lighthearted episodes from the first season of The Last of Us sees Ellie passing the time by reading from a book of childish puns. Here, Joel provides the punchline to the setup, "Why did the scarecrow get an award?"