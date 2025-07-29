I'm So Here For The Two Reacher ‘Secrets’ Maria Sten Can Safely Share From The Set Of The Neagley Spinoff

Reacher’s much-anticipated Neagley spinoff is coming soon for those with an Amazon Prime subscription, and there is a lot to look forward to. Filming is underway for the new show, and Maria Sten even previously got real about how little time off the cast gets. Of course, it will all be worth it when the show is finished. That being said, she did share two secrets she can safely share from the set, and I’m so here for it.

As of now, not too much has been revealed about the Neagley spinoff, which will (obviously) see Sten reprising her Reacher role as the titular corporate security professional. Aside from some small details, such as an additional cast and a short premise, fans still don’t know a lot about the show. A premiere date hasn’t even been released yet. However, Sten is keeping fans occupied by sharing some photos from set along with some secrets on Instagram, and I am definitely on board with it:

They may not be the secrets fans would expect, but they are certainly secrets I would take, and it’s fun to know what filming was like. Obviously, having starred on Reacher, Sten knows what it’s like in terms of the hours and action and the physical toll it can take. Alan Ritchson knows all too well the number of times he gets beaten up on that show, and was even recently sporting a black eye.

It seems like Neagley hasn’t been any different, and Sten was able to pick up a habit or two while filming. Even though Neagley wasn’t easy to film with the long hours, cold weather, and the amount of action sequences that Sten and the rest of the cast had to deal with, Sten managed all thanks to her latte addiction. And her professionalism, despite running cold at times.

The Neagley spinoff was first confirmed last October, and already, the plot details were worrisome, mostly because it’s hard to tell how Lee Child’s Jack Reacher books will be adapted. Even though the concept of a series centering on Frances Neagley is exciting, there is still no telling how it will really turn out. But it will still be interesting to see how it all goes down, especially since it means fans will be seeing much more of Maria Sten.

It's unknown when more secrets surrounding Neagley will be revealed, including a premiere date, but the wait will be worth it. Fans can always look forward to the upcoming fourth season of Reacher, which is also coming soon to Prime Video. Filming is continuing on the show, and, just like Neagley, there is no way of knowing what all will be included, aside from Ritchson’s character getting beaten up. The first three seasons of the drama are streaming now.