9/11: The Fifth Plane Doc Release: Air Steward Recalls Being Interviewed About Aircraft By FBI

Over two decades after September 11, 2001, many continue to analyze the tragic events that transpired that day. A number of documentaries on 9/11 have been produced, with many filmmakers (and celebrities like Paul McCartney) having sought to unearth new information. The latest doc to do just that is TMZ Investigates: 9/11: The Fifth Plane. The production centers on the assumptions that a fifth plane could’ve possibly been involved in the attacks that day. Various individuals connected to the situation were interviewed, including an air steward who recalled being interviewed by the FBI about her aircraft after the fact.

The team behind The Fifth Plane received information from Sandy Thorngren, who was serving as a steward on United 23 when 9/11 occurred. The aircraft was reportedly on the tarmac at JFK airport when the attacks began. While it was set to take off at 9 a.m. that day, it was ultimately called back to the gate after a plane crashed into the World Trade Center’s second tower. No arrests were made in connection with the flight, and it wasn’t included in the 9/11 Commission’s official report. However, as Thorngren explained in a clip shared with DailyMail.com , she made note of several people who appeared suspicious to her:

The day after we were all called by the FBI telling us that they needed to interview us regarding the incident of what had happened on the airplane. They came to our hotel rooms and individually talked to us. I did tell them that I felt there were some suspicious people on the airplane. And I pointed out exactly the four people in first class and two gentlemen in business. And the one that had the t-shirt on that had uncontrollable perspiration.

What’s widely known from the history September 11 is that four hijacked planes were involved in the attacks. One was the Los Angeles-bound American Airlines Flight 11, which hit the WTC’s North Tower, while United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South. American Airlines Flight 77 was the next to take off and ultimately hit the Pentagon. United Flight 93, which took off from Newark ultimately crashed in a field in Pennsylvania, though its target is believed to have been the White House or Capitol building.

During her recent interview, Sandy Thorngren declared that she does “definitely think Flight 23 was the fifth plane.” She also recalled what the atmosphere was like shortly after the attacks occurred. Thorngren paints a tense picture, one that saw her and the other crew members taken to the Port Authority. And from there, the questioning began:

They wanted to take us to show us a line up of people at the Port Authority. They got us all in a van, a windowless van. I felt like we were getting snuck into this van. And driven over to the Port Authority offices where everyone - I mean, gates were locked and guarded with armored military that had machine guns, or whatever rifles they were using. We were escorted to this one room with those double windows where you could see in but not out. And they asked us if we could identify any of the people that were behind that window.

Again, it can’t be said for sure whether or not United 23 was actually meant to be utilized during the attacks on 9/11. Those connected to it, however, sound as though they’re quite confident in their assumptions. Considering the significant amount of speculation that’s surrounded this theory, it’s likely that researchers will continue to look into it as time goes on.

