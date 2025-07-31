Chicago Med Season 11 BTS Photos Confirm Returning Stars, And I Hope The Poses Are Signs Of Things To Come

Just days after NBC confirmed Law & Order: Organized Crime's return to Thursdays, the double dose of Jimmy Fallon this fall, and when new seasons of all three One Chicago shows will premiere in the 2025 TV schedule, some behind-the-scenes photos from Chicago Med preview the cast getting back to work. While it's definitely good to get a peek at the action while the weeks count down until Season 11, the particular stars showcased in these photos leave me really hoping that they indicate characters who will share big storylines.

The photos were snapped by Jessy Schram, a.k.a. the actress behind Hannah Asher as the ED's OB/GYN. Posted by the One Chicago Instagram account, the most notable thing about them somehow isn't seeing these cast members wearing clothes other than scrubs. Take a look:

The official account didn't provide any context to the caption that "Things are happening over at Chicago Med" or the Wolf Entertainment comment that "Routine is back," and we may have to wait until Season 11 arrives on Wednesdays this fall to see what exactly they were hinting at. Personally, I'm going to hope that the first photo indicates that we'll see plenty more of whatever is happening with Ripley (Luke Mitchell), Hannah (Schram), and Archer (Steven Weber), and that the second photo suggests a bond forming between Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Lenox (Sarah Ramos).

Now, it's not exactly a massive One Chicago mystery as to whether we'll see more of Ripley, Hannah, and Archer after how the tear-jerking Season 10 finale ended. Whether the cliffhanger was Hannah going to Archer for a shoulder to lean on about Ripley or the baby bombshell was bigger than anybody could have guessed, these three characters overlap. I'm on board for more, and it certainly looks like Jessy Schram was enjoying hanging out with her costars when she snapped the photo.

I'm actually more intrigued by the second picture with Sarah Ramos and Oliver Platt seated next to each other. Ramos' character, Dr. Lenox, learned in the Season 10 finale that she tested positive for the genetic prion disease that would eventually kill her. While a deleted scene initially made me want to see Lenox bonding with Hannah in Season 11, Dr. Charles as a sympathetic ear could be what Lenox needs in her difficult time... assuming she'd be willing to open up, anyway. (The finale is available streaming with a Peacock subscription now.)

I could see it working, especially if he officially becomes her psychiatrist and doctor/patient confidentiality applies. Whether or not it's 100% ethical for the two coworkers to interact as doctor and patient is up for debate, but Dr. Charles was bending the rules in some big ways in Season 10, and realism is never guaranteed in One Chicago. Lenox needs somebody she can lean on, and she didn't seem inclined to confide in Archer at the end of Season 10. Maybe Dr. Charles is the right person.

Or maybe the seating arrangements in the photos were entirely random, and I'm getting my hopes up for some Lenox/Dr. Charles scenes for nothing! Whatever the case, there is an end date in sight for summer hiatus. Chicago Med will return for Season 11 on Wednesday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, ahead of Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. In the meantime, you can also revisit all three seasons streaming on Peacock.