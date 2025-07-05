Netflix's Trainwreck Series Is Awesome, And The Show Needs To Cover An Infamous 2004 Event Everyone Saw

Suppose you dig the Trainwreck series as much as I do. In that case, you’ll have to agree that a documentary about Janet Jackson’s infamous “Wardrobe Malfunction” during the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show would be a fantastic topic for the documentary series to explore. The series, which you can watch with a Netflix subscription, has had some fascinating and occasionally tragic subjects thus far, and while the Wardrobe Malfunction at the Super Bowl hasn't been confirmed to be a subject for one of them, this story would undoubtedly fit to a T.

There are two parts to the story that could be explored: first, how and why it happened. There have been a lot of reasons given, but it’s hard to parse out what the truth is. Second, the aftermath almost ruined Janet Jackson’s career, but left Justin Timberlake, who ripped the costume off, mostly unscathed, and even performed at another Super Bowl. Let’s get into both subjects.

(Image credit: CBS)

What Really Happened During The Show?

One thing that the Trainwreck series has been great about is getting firsthand accounts from people involved in the subject. In Mayor of Mayhem, it was the friends of Rob Ford. In the hardest one for me to watch and Travis Scott and the Astroworld tragedy, it was people working at the show and people involved in the horrifying crush.

For the Wardrobe Malfunction, we don’t need Janet Jackson herself (though it would be amazing to hear from the legend), but hearing from the people in the booth covering the show and the game would be insightful. The FCC reportedly got an “unprecedented” number of complaints. What was that like to deal with for people working there at the time?

Over time, we’ve gotten different versions of the story, and a lot of people have given conflicting theories. One theory is that it was a publicity stunt. Another is that it really was a problem with the wardrobe, and the costume was supposed to have a red bra underneath. We know something happened to the costume, and Jackson’s breast was fully exposed, but was it really an accident?. We’re 20 years removed from the incident, let’s get to the bottom of what happened.

(Image credit: CBS)

The Aftermath Was Also Controversial

When the smoke cleared and the calls to the FCC stopped, and the Patriots raised the Lombardi Trophy in triumph, the story of the Super Bowl Halftime show was far from over. In the weeks and months, and indeed, years, that came after the 2004 incident, endless discussions have been had over not only who was to blame, but how it affected both Jackson and Timberlake.

According to at least one report, CBS boss Les Mooves banned Jackson’s videos and any appearances from her on any of Viacom’s stations, which notably included MTV and VH1. Moonves, according to Huffpost, was so embarrassed that he set out to ruin Jackson’s career. He also banned Timberlake from the 2004 Grammys (along with Jackson), but seemingly did little else to equally hurt Timberlake’s career.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: CBS)

What Was Really At Play Here?

It’s hard not to wonder why Jackson, a woman, was so villainized, while Timberlake, who was an equal partner in whatever happened, suffered nowhere near the same condemnation. Why did Jackson’s career seem to suffer so much more than Timberlake’s? For the record, I don’t think either deserved the kind of scrutiny they faced for what was ultimately a silly incident. Sometimes, some people just like to be outraged, I guess.

There are so many interesting parts to this story that a deep dive into it is perfect for the Netflix and the Trainwreck series. It’s a topic everyone remembers and knows something about, but many might not know the whole story from how it came about to the fallout behind it.

Like the Trainwreck: Poop Cruise, there is no horrible tragedy associated with this incident, but it would still make for a captivating watch. Let’s make it happen, Netflix!