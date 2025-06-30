Netflix Has Released Some Amazing Documentaries Lately, And One New Arrival Is The Most Heartbreaking

Netflix has been nailing its documentaries lately. The Trainwreck series, with tragic films about the AstroWorld disaster, or a distrubingly gross one about the infamous “Poop Cruise” are two examples of excellent documentaries on the 2025 movie schedule. One of the most recent docs to drop on the streamer is simply called Grenfell: Uncovered. It is an incredibly well-made and thoughtful documentary, but it is not easy to watch.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Was Aware Of The Grenfell Tower Disaster, But I Didn’t Appreciate The Scope

I don’t live in London, though it is one of my favorite cities in the world. I tend to keep up with news from the United Kingdom, so I was well aware of the tragedy that struck the council estate called Grenfell Tower in the summer of 2017. The videos and photos were hard to ignore; the scope of the fire was horrifying.

The fire ultimately claimed the lives of 72 people, and, as harsh as it might sound, without being personally affected, it was admittedly just a number to me. It was one of dozens of news stories we all see in a month or a year, where terrible tragedies claim countless lives. It wasn’t until I saw Grenfell: Uncovered that it really hit home just how scary the fire was, and just how devastating it was to the community who lived in the tower.

The interviews with the survivors are so heartbreaking, I had to take a break and come back to the film the following day. When I did get back to the second half of the documentary, I nearly broke down when a firefighter was shown testifying about trying to save a life in one apartment, but didn’t realize the apartment next door had people in it, people who didn’t make it out. I’m getting choked up writing this, just remember back.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Was Also Completely Unaware Of The Aftermath

The fire happened eight years ago, but the fallout from the fire is ongoing. There have been seemingly countless public inquiries from various governmental and community agencies, but so much seems unresolved. The cause of the fire was the subject of corporate arguments over which company’s products caused the intense spread of the fire. Was it the cladding? Was it the insulation? Was it something else?

No one wants to take any responsibility for the fire, and that extends to the London Fire Brigade, council officials, and government officials. Everyone has spent the better part of a decade pointing fingers at others. It makes me long for the days of a “the buck stops here” attitude. Instead, everyone just ran for cover and only came out if they were forced to. For the members of the community who lived in the tower, it has left an open wound that may never be closed.

I used to live on the 32nd floor of an apartment building, and while I never felt in danger, thankfully, watching this documentary with my Netflix subscription sure makes me feel safer living closer to the ground in a house these days. I hope the survivors interviewed in Grenfell: Uncovered can find peace one day.