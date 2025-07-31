Watching Outlander’s Iconic ‘Skye Boat Song’ Performed Live Was Electric, And Now I Have Mixed Feelings About The New Show’s Theme

The latter half of the 2025 TV schedule was confirmed as an exciting time for fans of the Outlander world as soon as Starz confirmed the premiere date for the prequel spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood . Even with the original series’ final season pushed back to 2026 , time travel romance aplenty is on the way. That of course doesn’t mean I wasn’t on the edge of my seat at the recent Outlander panel at San Diego Comic-Con when none other than Raya Yarbrough came out on stage for a live performance of the iconic “Skye Boat Song” theme that has played over the opening credits of every Outlander episode.

As enough of a fan of the song that more than one variation has popped up in my most-listened to Spotify playlist at the end of the year, I was all-in from my place in the audience at SDCC when the singer took the stage. Now, though, I’m wondering if it has affected my thoughts on the theme for Blood of My Blood, released ahead of the August 8 premiere.

Raya Yarbrough’s “Skye Boat Song” Performance

The Outlander and Blood of My Blood panels at San Diego Comic-Con were back to back, and something special was in store for the audience for the transition between them. Raya Yarbrough walked out on stage to sing her original version of the “Skye Boat Song” in front of a packed Hall H, and I doubt there was any better group of people most likely to know every word of that theme.

At the time, I couldn’t help but wonder if the live performance was a sign that Blood of My Blood would also use “Skye Boat Song” for its opening credits, although I was also quickly distracted by Yarbrough’s performance being followed by four bagpipers walking out on stage to perform “Scotland the Brave.” If you’ve ever heard bagpipes in person, you know that just four were plenty to fill a whole hall!

All in all, I was happy to have gotten this Outlander experience before the eighth and final season airs to round out Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan’s time on Starz as Claire and Jamie Fraser.

Outlander: Blood Of My Blood’s Theme

Starz released the opening titles for Outlander: Blood of My Blood early, and I checked them out after speaking with the cast about what was nearly spoiled by paparazzi and the perks of wearing a kilt . The show isn't reusing “Skye Boat Song” for the prequel, but rather a new song with lyrics performed by Julie Fowlis and a score written by Bear McCreary, who has also scored all seven seasons of Outlander so far.

It’s a lovely song, offset by images from the show for a finished product that’s quite reminiscent of Outlander even though the song is different. I was on board right away, and I doubt anybody could blame me after watching. Take a look:

The combination of English and Gaelic is a lovely touch, not least because there’s likely a greater emphasis on English characters mingling with 18th-century Scots in Blood of My Blood than OG Outlander, with both Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry (Jeremy Irvine) going back in time unbeknownst to their young daughter Claire.

But dang it, seeing Raya Yarbrough’s performance of “Skye Boat Song” live in person has me back on board and loving the original theme song. I can’t help but wonder if I would have been more dazzled by the Blood of My Blood song if I hadn’t had the lovely experience at SDCC between panels.