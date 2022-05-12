After Law And Order Star Anthony Anderson Celebrated NBC's Big Renewal News, The Show Responded With An A+ Joke

Not long after all three shows in CBS’ FBI franchise got renewals for two more seasons, NBC announced that Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime will be joining the already-announced Law & Order: SVU for the 2022-23 TV season. With all three of Dick Wolf’s TV franchises in the clear, fans are going to be in for another season full of action. L&O star Anthony Anderson is celebrating, with an A+ joke response from the series.

Anthony Anderson was quick to jump back on the Law & Order train as Detective Kevin Bernard for the revival following the end of ABC's black-ish, and it's paying off already. Considering how well the 21st season has been doing since premiering earlier this year, it was only a matter of time before NBC renewed the series. After news broke of a 22nd season, Anderson took to Instagram to share the news, and his excitement, with his followers:

It’s definitely a relief knowing that all three Law & Order shows are coming back. While SVU returning for Season 24 has been a sure thing for quite some time now as it was part of a three-season renewal back in 2020, fans can breathe easily once again with the flagship series and OC now confirmed.

Meanwhile, Anthony Anderson is not the only one celebrating the renewal. In reply to his Instagram post, the official Law & Order account made a pretty hilarious and on-brand comment:

The Mothership isn't DUN DUN!

It’s always the best when brand accounts get in on the fun on social media, and it’s even better when they have a great joke to go along with the reply. The news of the renewals comes just over a week before the franchise is set to air the finales of the current seasons. Going into the season finales knowing that all three shows are coming back will definitely make watching them easier, especially if they end on cliffhangers.

Meanwhile, Season 21 of Law & Order jumped right into the action so smoothly that it didn't even feel like the series was off the air for more than a decade. With a mix of old and new characters, fans seem to like this revival. The show quickly went back to doing “ripped from the headlines” storylines, even including a celebrity conservatorship case.

While SVU and Organized Crime do well with crossovers that bring together Benson and Stabler, the mothership series looks to be doing just fine without any big episodes. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen, as Mariska Hargitay opened up about the possibility earlier this year. TVLine has since confirmed that she'll appear in the L&O Season 21 finale.

The Law & Order season finales air on Thursday, May 19 starting at 8 p.m. EST on NBC! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to.