America's Got Talent Star Nightbirde Dead At 31 After Cancer Battle

America’s Got Talent frequently has contestants who capture viewer attention with their personal stories, and that was especially true for singer Jane Marczewski, who went by Nightbirde. Unfortunately, the phenomenal talent lost her battle with cancer, and has now died at the age of 31.

According to TMZ , Nightbirde died on Sunday after months of cancer treatments to fight the disease, which had spread to her spine, lungs, and liver.

More to come…