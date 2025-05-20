90 Day Fiancé's Ben Rathbun Is Dead At 55, With Differing Reports About Wife Mahogany's Situation

A former 90 Day Fiancé star, Ben Rathbun, has died at 55. The reality star, who gained notoriety on the TLC series after leaving his marriage to pursue a relationship with a younger woman in Peru, died of stomach cancer. He was surrounded by family, and it was reported that his current wife, 90 Day star Mahogany Roca, was at his side. However, a conflicting account is making the rounds about that detail.

Rathbun's death was confirmed by TMZ, who noted that Mahogany was reportedly by his side alongside other friends and family when he passed in Greencastle, Indiana. As that news makes rounds, an anonymous user on Reddit, u/Flaky-Employment-830, popped up in the threads reporting the reality star's death to claim that Mahogany wasn't present for his passing:

Yeah, I can confirm that Ben passed this morning. I’m married to someone in the family, and we found out this morning. So, mahogany most likely leaked this because the family is still processing everything. Mahogany has been back in Peru for a while now and she was not with him at the end. He was with his family.

The user didn't provide explicit proof that they were related to Ben Rathbun, so their comments should be considered speculation. What we do know is that Mahogany and Ben were together in recent years, with occasional drama, including her accidental overdose, as well as his arrest related to a charge of failure to pay child support.

News of Rathbun's cancer first reached the public in December of 2024, and at the time, it was reported by 90 Day insider Shabooty that Mahogany was with him as he attempted to make amends with family. The news was repeated in the TMZ article, and the alleged family member said that's why they decided to speak out on the issue and clarify the situation:

Yeah, that’s why I decided to jump in and say something here, because she does not deserve people’s respect. I don’t want to go into too much detail because it’s not my place to say, but she was very much in it for selfish reasons and was not a support in the slightest. His family took care of him until the very end, and they deserve that recognition, not her.

Ben Rathbun first appeared in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, which is available to stream with a Max subscription. He went to Peru to meet Mahogany, while viewers questioned whether she was catfishing him. Ben remained adamant about a meetup despite evidence stating that she wasn't the person he thought she was. It ended up paying off, and the couple revealed in 90 Day Diaries in 2024 that they were officially married.

Mahogany Roca has not issued a public statement on Ben Rathbun's passing, and she hasn't been active on social media in some time. Her last TikTok post happened in 2023, and CinemaBlend could not track down an Instagram or Facebook profile attached to her with any current posts or information.

Despite some hardships in recent years, Ben Rathbun worked as a youth pastor and was the Executive Director for the Michigan Lupus Foundation before his various legal troubles. Regardless of what happened in his more recent years, hopefully, he had the chance to make amends with his family and rest easy in his final moments.

CinemaBlend would like to offer its condolences to the family and friends of Ben Rathbun and wish them well during this difficult time. Here's hoping the 90 Day fandom offers the family privacy during this hard time, and lets them grieve the loss of a family member.