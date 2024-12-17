Amy Poehler, Jason Sudeikis And More Describe The Perfect SNL Parties, And Foo Fighters And A ‘Blizzard’ Are Involved

For a lot of people, we’ve recently entered what is known as “party season,” where the holidays lead to numerous invites to shindigs large and small. However, it seems that when you’re a member of the Saturday Night Live cast, party season basically lasts as long as each television season, because those after-parties are pretty legendary when it comes to celebrity celebrations. Recently, Amy Poehler, Jason Sudeikis and more described their perfect SNL parties, and Foo Fighters and a “blizzard” were involved.

Amy Poehler’s Best SNL After Party Was During A Blizzard

I’m sure that if you ask 10 people what their idea of a great party is you’ll get 10 different answers, and that’s essentially what happened when Vulture recently asked a number of SNL luminaries, both past and current, to talk about their favorite Saturday Night Live after parties. Inside Out 2 star Amy Poehler , who starred from 2001-2008, got the best party, um, party started by remembering the event that came after an episode hosted by eventual The Holdovers Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti:

There was a blizzard one time when Paul Giamatti hosted, that also turned into some kind of party with The Strokes. And when I say ‘blizzard,’ I mean actual snow.

Well, leave it to the actress who portrayed the very detail-oriented Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation to make sure that we all know that her speaking about a blizzard during her favorite SNL party wasn’t a euphemism. This does sound like an amazing time, but I do wonder what she means about it being “some kind” of party. How many kinds of party are there, Ms. Poehler, and what exact kind was this?

Jason Sudeikis’ Most Memorable Post-SNL Gathering Had Foo Fighters And Karaoke

Ted Lasso (which might be on its way to a fourth season ) star/creator Jason Sudeikis, of course, really came to fame as a member of the SNL cast from 2006-2013, so he probably saw a good deal of the long-running comedy’s famed get-togethers. However, the one he remembers most fondly involved and a karaoke situation he admits he wasn’t quite prepared for:

Getting to do karaoke with the Foo Fighters. I got to do ‘Come Together,’ but I had to look at my phone to know all the lyrics, which Dave Grohl gave me the appropriate amount of shit for.

I admit that I was also prepared to give Sudeikis some “shit” for this, because I’ve never seen anyone use their phone for lyrics when singing karaoke. Then I realized that everyone can hide the fact that they might not know the words to an incredibly famous song like “Come Together” because during a traditional karaoke session, the lyrics are always displayed on a screen, which clearly wasn’t the case with this, apparently, impromptu sing-along. So, honestly, I don’t think the Ted Lasso Season 3 supporter should be too upset about his lack of knowledge here.

Kate McKinnon Remembered The Time Someone Ate Glass At An SNL Late Night Party

Listen, I’m sure we’ve all heard stories about the wild parties that famous people throw, but I was not prepared for the memory that hilarious SNL luminary Kate McKinnon unearthed, or the matter-of-fact, completely straight-faced way in which she told it:

I was hosting a friend who is not impressed by the entertainment industry, and I wanted so badly to prove to him this is all, like, normal. Everything’s normal. And that evening at the after-party, my hair got stuck on Woody Harrelson’s sweater button for 20 minutes and we couldn’t pull it apart. And then David Blaine came over and ate a wineglass.

Yeah, McKinnon knew immediately that nothing about those SNL late night parties is really normal, unless, you know, you happen to go to them on a weekly basis for most of the year. You can watch the full clip, below:

No matter how wild or weird the situation got, I think most of us would at least agree that everyone made these celebrations sound like a lot of weekly fun, which we can all use.