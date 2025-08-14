James Gunn Addresses Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Future, But I’m More Interested In The Other Character He Wants To Bring Back From The Suicide Squad

While the DC Universe is effectively a reboot of the DC Extended Universe that came before it, there are some holdovers from that prior franchise. Along with Xolo Maridueña on deck to reprise Blue Beetle for an animated series, The Suicide Squad characters like Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller and John Cena’s Peacemaker are hanging around in the DCU continuity. But what about Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn? Could we see her again someday in an upcoming DC movie or upcoming DC TV show? DC Studios co-head James Gunn addressed this topic, though I’m more interested in one of the other leading characters from his 2021 DC movie he wants to bring back.

Where Things Stand With Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn

After delivering her breakthrough performance in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie was catapulted to worldwide fame when she was cast to play Harley Quinn in the first Suicide Squad movie, which followed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in the DCEU. She later reprised the role for Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad, but there’s been no word about if she’ll return in the DCU or if a new actress will be cast to play Harley. Here’s what James Gunn had to say when Entertainment Weekly asked about this:

That will be revealed down the line.

It sounds like Gunn, who wrote and directed The Suicide Squad ahead of being tapped to lead DC Studios with Peter Safran in late 2022, has already reached a decision on Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, but isn’t willing to reveal it just yet. He also didn’t give any timeframe on when we can expect to learn this information. Maybe it’ll be before 2025 is over, maybe it’ll be some time next year.

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Stream The Suicide Squad and the other DCEU era movies with an HBO Max subscription, with plans starting at $9.99 a month. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

I’m hopeful that Gunn plans to bring Margot Robbie back to play Harley Quinn, as I enjoyed her take on the character. However, she’s also a much more in-demand actress and producer compared to when she was bringing The Joker’s ex-girlfriend to life, especially since Barbie took the world by storm in 2023. It might be difficult to arrange for her to return to the role, whether it’s because of scheduling conflicts or because it’ll be more expensive to bring her aboard. Harley’s too popular a character to leave on the proverbial shelf, so that’d make it inevitable to hire a new actress in Robbie’s place, which is allegedly what’s likely to happen according to a new rumor.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

James Gunn Wants To Bring Bloodsport Back

Fingers crossed we get clarification either way on Margot Robbie and Harley Quinn sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, James Gunn also shared his desire to have Idris Elba reprise Robert DuBois, a.k.a. Bloodsport, who’s only appeared in The Suicide Squad so far. Gunn said:

I definitely am always looking for a place to put Bloodsport and figuring that out. So we'll see what happens.

Bloodsport led the team that infiltrated Corto Maltese in The Suicide Squad, with his cohorts including Polka-Dot Man, Ratcatcher 2, Peacemaker and King Shark. Rick Flag Jr. and Harley Quinn later joined up with them, having survived their own team’s massacre, and Bloodsport and Harley got along well enough during their short time together, though not to the point she could remember his name. Since Bloodsport blackmailed Amanda Waller into letting him and the other surviving Task Force X members go free in The Suicide Squad’s ending, presumably he’s resumed being a mercenary, though I’d like to think he’s also making an effort to be a better father to his daughter Tyla.

Unlike the uncertainty surrounding Harley Quinn, James Gunn’s statement about Bloodsport makes it sound like he’d have Idris Elba reprise him rather than hire another actor in his place. Whether or not this character even resurfaces in the DCU, we’ll have to wait and see. For now, the next DCU project, Peacemaker, returns for its second season on Thursday, August 21.