'12 Bangers': Travis Kelce Has Heard Taylor Swift's New Album The Life Of A Showgirl, And His Review Of It Has Me Jumping For Joy

Are you ready for the new Taylor Swift era? Earlier this week, we learned that Taylor Swift would be announcing the details of her new album alongside her man, Travis Kelce, and as I'm listening to the new episode of New Heights, I'm obsessed with each new revelation and detail about The Life Of A Showgirl. But Kelce actually reviewing what's coming? Now, that really got me hyped for the upcoming music.

During the sprawling two-hour New Heights episode, which even includes her sharing more about getting her masters back and the secrets behind the orange door, Taylor Swift showed the cover art, track list, and release date of her new 12th studio album – which officially drops on October 3. Kelce could not contain his joy over the songs to come. In his words:

I've been fortunate enough to hear every single song on [The Life Of A Showgirl], so I know they are all twelve bangers. It's a lot more upbeat. It's a lot more fun pop excitement, and I think that's a complete 180 from the songs on Tortured Poets.

Kelce's comments came after Taylor Swift shared the official cover of The Life Of A Showgirl along with the names of all twelve songs (with the last featuring Sabrina Carpenter)! Check out the cover below:

Swift said the color orange, which brands have already run away with this week, feels "energetically" how her life has been lately before sharing that the album is about "what was going on behind the scenes" in her "inner life" during the Eras Tour.

During the announcement, Taylor Swift made it clear that there will only be twelve songs in The Life Of A Showgirl – which is a change of pace from her history of having bonus tracks upon bonus tracks, or even bonus albums. Along with calling it the record she's been "wanting to make for a very long time," Swift also had this to say about the upcoming release:

Life is more upbeat… I always try to do something completely different if that’s what I’m feeling at the moment, and I was feeling a complete pivot at this point in time. I made the album to feel the way my life felt. This completely matches the way my life has felt. And I honestly wanted it to be every single song on this album for hundreds of reasons, and you couldn’t take one out, you couldn’t add one, it’s just right.

As a longtime Taylor Swift fan that has literally been following her from the beginning, this truly feels like the right direction for the artist after the black-and-white grunge of her previous record. For The Tortured Poets Department, Swift put out 31 tracks in a much more cathartic lyric-driven record. This one sounds like it's going to have us dancing!! During the podcast, Swift said she worked with Swedish producers Max Martin and Shellback, who were her main collaborators on Red and with whom she wrote a lot on 1989 and Reputation as well.

My favorite point of hers is that she wanted to be as proud of this album as she is of The Eras Tour, which was full of so many epic moments, and wow, does that get me excited for what's to come.