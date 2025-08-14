Lindsay Lohan's First Big TV Drama Is Officially Heading To Streaming, And I Love The New Co-Star She'll Be Butting Heads With

Hot off of her latest return to the big screen with Freakier Friday in the 2025 movie schedule, Lindsay Lohan is on her way to the small screen as star of a new drama coming to Hulu. Suffice it to say that she has more to celebrate than just the Freaky Friday sequel's box office milestone, because she'll be joined in the streaming series by none other than an Emmy-nominated actress to go toe-to-toe with.

Count My Lies features a liar who works her way up to filling the role of nanny for Violet (Lindsay Lohan) and Jay Lockhart, but the role won't be a dream for the scammer. The household is full of secrets, and even without knowing the novel of the same name (penned by Sophie Stava), I feel comfortable predicting that there will be some sky-high stakes. According to Variety, Count My Lies has scored a series order from Hulu and Shailene Woodley of Big Little Lies will play the liar, named Sloane Caraway.

Lohan and Woodley make for an interesting pair of co-leads. Woodley has had multiple major TV roles over the past decade, and will be part of Paradise Season 2 alongside Sterling K. Brown on Hulu. In contrast, Lohan has never had a lead role in a scripted drama series despite a long list of film credits. Both actresses will also serve as executive producers on Count My Lies.

While no premiere date has been announced for when Count My Lies will be available with a Hulu subscription, there's a winning team behind the scenes of the drama. Former This Is Us showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are on board as showrunners, writers, and executive producers. In a fun twist, there were already only a few degrees of separation between the new series and Shailene Woodley even before the casting was announced.

Woodley's arrival on Paradise teams her up with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman as well as former star Sterling K. Brown, both of whom of course worked with Aptaker and Berger during the NBC hit's years in primetime. In addition to Big Little Lies (for which she earned her Emmy nomination) and upcoming role in Paradise Season 2, Woodley has had other main roles in shows including Secret Life of the American Teenager and Three Women. Longtime O.C. viewers may also remember her as the first actress to play Kaitlin Cooper, before then-future Arrow star Willa Holland took over the role.

As for Lindsay Lohan, coming to TV for a lead drama role for the first time isn't the only way that Count My Lies will take her in a different direction. Despite ranking as a rom-com queen and still holding a special place in the hearts of millennials everywhere for Mean Girls, Lohan shared how "nice" it will be to do a project where the culmination of the plot isn't a big kiss at the end.

Count My Lies is being billed as a limited series, so Lohan's first lead TV role isn't going to be an ongoing gig beyond a first season. Still, it should be interesting to see her flexing her acting muscles after many rom-coms and returning to the Freaky Friday world for the sequel opposite Jamie Lee Curtis.

For now, we can only wait for more updates on the rest of the cast of Count My Lies and when the limited series might be ready to premiere on Hulu. In the meantime, you can find plenty of other upcoming viewing options on our 2025 TV schedule.