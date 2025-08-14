Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Is Probably Getting Evicted In Week 5

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, August 13. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Ava Pearl's Head of Household week in Big Brother Season 27 is almost at a close, and what a week it was. We saw some fresh faces on the nomination block and a new winner of the veto, but will we see someone unexpected go home this week?

CinemaBlend is streaming Big Brother online and after confirming the veto wasn't used, I believe I know who has the best odds of going home between Keanu Soto, Zach Cornell, and Vince Panaro. Here's how it looks at this point, and if Zach is going to regret not using his power.

Keanu Needs To Win The BB Blockbuster To Stay

While initially it seemed like Keanu would be safe this week as Houseguests debated if it was a better move to take out Vince and Zach given his position in the game, it seems everyone has gone full circle to getting out Keanu. He is the comp beast of the season, after all, with a handful of veto wins under his belt before the jury phase. Assuming he doesn't beast out and win the BB Blockbuster, he's going to go home regardless if it's against Vinny or Zach.

Vince Is Likely Leaving If He's Against Zach

Vince has been accused of "playing all sides" in the house, and hasn't been able to convince anyone otherwise as more Houseguests start to talk about the various deals they had with him. He seems like the more conniving player of the bunch, and frankly, his lack of competitive wins is the only thing saving him in the eviction vote if he's up against Keanu. That said, the projected votes between him and Zach are razor thin, and it'll be the most interesting scenario if it comes down to those two.

Zach Isn't Out Of The Woods Yet

Zach may be able to skate through this week unscathed after his tremendous misplay of not spending his $10,000 for guaranteed safety, but as mentioned above, the margins between him and Vince are razor thin. As Ava mentioned in the episode, she wants Vinny to stay over Zach, and with the support between the two, there's a decent chance she may have to break the tie and pick who goes home.

For that to happen, Vince would need Mickey Lee to break in his favor. As of writing, she seems pretty steadfast on keeping Zach in the game, which would prevent a tie and ensure that Zach lives to fight another week and avoids getting added to the list of worst game moves in Big Brother history. Things can always change, though, so don't be surprised if the vote gets wild if it's between Zach and Vinny.

We'll see who gets voted out during the Big Brother live eviction on Thursday, August 14th on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune into the live feeds for more fun with the cast, and a lot of moments you won't see in the episodes.