Years After World War Z 2 Was Cancelled, Apparently The Franchise May Finally Be Getting A Second Chance

Remember World War Z starring Brad Pitt? Back in 2013, it was a huge summer blockbuster inspired by the 2006 novel by Max Brooks, but with too many differences from the source material to really be called an adaptation. Well, apparently Paramount still remembers its commercial waves well and is looking to the title when mapping out its future at the movies. But, does it mean the long-teased World War Z 2 from David Fincher could finally see the light of day?

World War Z Was Just Named A Priority During Paramount Meeting

The Paramount Skydance Corporation has recently gotten a new chairman and CEO in David Ellison, who met with journalists on Wednesday to discuss his plans for the future of movies and television from the studio, per The Hollywood Reporter . While it’s no surprise he,and his colleagues name-dropped franchises like Star Trek, Top Gun and Transformers, the big head-turner was when World War Z was also named in the chit-chat as one of the studio’s “priorities.”

The zombie title was discussed amidst the company’s top brass sharing their plans to make “the No. 1 destination for the most talented artists and filmmakers in the world” and Eliison’s particular hopes to make more movies exclusively for theaters. World War Z was named in the studio’s plans alongside the interest for more horror and R-rated comedies to be featured in multiplexes.

What Happened To World War Z 2, And What Could Be Next?

It’s interesting to hear World War Z be named after World War Z’s sequel starring Brad Pitt and helmed by David Fincher was cancelled in 2019 after it had been greenlit by Paramount following the success of the 2013 movie. The reference to World War Z could signal a second chance for the shelved project.

Funny enough, Brad Pitt and David Fincher are currently working together on the spinoff of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood that's reportedly called The Adventures of Cliff Booth, where he’s reprising his role as Cliff Booth following starring in the Quentin Tarantino movie. Production for the project that has the director/actor combo from Se7en, Fight Club and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button started last month.

It’s certainly possible that after Pitt and Fincher work together again, they could be inspired to make a great zombie movie together. But at the same time, it’s also very likely World War Z would be completely rebooted with a new cast and filmmakers. The last time Pitt talked about it 2019, he called the sequel’s story “really good.”

It’s also worth noting that World War Z was Brad Pitt’s most successful commercial film he starred in for a long time before the recent box office haul for F1 , which has surpassed it. We’ll keep an eye out, but I imagine if Paramount is looking at more World War Z, one would guess they'd try to get ahold of one of the biggest movie stars in the world to resume his leading man duties.