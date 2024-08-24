Wait, Is Ted Lasso Season 4 Happening? Why A Major Casting Update Seems To Suggest It's Headed In That Direction
I'm ready to scream "Richmond 'til we die!"
We've been waiting well over a year to find out if we'll be making our way back to Richmond. However, now it seems like we're one massive step closer to a fourth season of Ted Lasso or a spinoff as Warner Bros. Television has reportedly picked up the options for three of the show's OG cast members.
Yes, that's right, Warner Bros. Television has picked up options on Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift, who were contracted under the UK acting union Equity, Deadline reported. After this, it's been reported that the studio will be reaching out to the ensemble that's under SAG-AFTRA contracts who have expired options.
More to come...
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.