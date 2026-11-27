Over the past few months, I've been trying to limit the number of streaming platforms that I subscribe to at any given time. The cost of all of the ones I like really adds up, especially when factoring in how much there is to watch and how many actual streaming hours there are in any given day. I've missed Disney+ and Hulu since I cancelled my subscription a little while back, but when I saw the deal they have going on right now, the choice to sign up again was a no-brainer.

There's a Black Friday deal that offers Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $4.99 per month for a whole year.

Disney+ with Hulu (Ad Supported Plan) - Black Friday Deal: at Disney+ Disney+ and Hulu's Black Friday deal offers new (and eligible returning) subscribers the ad-supported version of both platforms for $4.99 per month for twelve months, after which -- assuming you don't cancel first -- you'll pay $12.99 per month (or whatever the price is for Disney+ and Hulu 12 months from now). This deal is in effect until November 30th.

The timing is great for me on this one, taking into account what I personally like to watch. As I mentioned, I cancelled my subscription earlier this fall to save some money, but with Avengers: Doomsday arriving in theaters in a matter of weeks, I'm glad to have access to the various Marvel movies in case I get a hankering to revisit some of them. Maybe I'll rewatch Avengers: Endgame Encore (not just because I love Endgame, but also to revisit those Doomsday scenes).

There are other things on Disney+ that I absolutely love, like the Taylor Swift content, including The Eras Tour: The Final Show, and Folklore: The Long Pond Studios Sessions. There are also Christmas movies like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Home Alone and Die Hard. I've also been meaning to rewatch The Mandalorian and Grogu since seeing it in theaters.

As for Hulu, I can now watch Alan Ritchson's new action comedy Runner. And after watching You Can See Everything (which is now available on VOD), I'm thinking about checking out The Dropout. Finally, while we still don't know when The Testaments Season 2 will premiere, I know I'm going to want to be signed up once the Handmaid's Tale sequel returns.

Those are just some of the things that jump out at me when I think about how I'm going to get my money's worth out of this new subscription. Really not bad for $4.99 per month, I'd say!