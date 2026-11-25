Taylor Swift has been dealing with a lot this week. Of course, there’s the expose about her that led to comments about Ugg boots and more going viral. Now, a lawsuit she’s involved in has come back into the spotlight, as she’s asking a judge to intervene in it.

Earlier this year, Maren Flagg, who performs under the name Maren Wade, filed a trademark lawsuit against Taylor Swift. She claimed she trademarked “Confessions of a Showgirl” in 2015, and she was of the opinion that Swift’s album, The Life of a Showgirl , impacted her brand. She also said (via Variety ) that the album and her brand “share the same structure, the same dominant phrase, and the same overall commercial impression.” She asked for an injunction to stop Swift from using The Life of a Showgirl brand.

In response, Swift’s lawyers called this argument “absurd.” Now, according to a new report from TMZ , the singer is asking a judge to intervene in all of this. New documents showed that the pop star did not approve of Flagg’s latest efforts to have their legal battle in California, as her motion read:

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Here we go again. Enough is enough.

Wade is arguing that she can sue the singer in California because she performs there. Swift did perform at the Academy Museum Gala in LA recently. However, according to the pop star’s team, a performance in the state does not mean she can be sued there, and she doesn’t have a legal connection to California.

Now, as this is all unfolding, Taylor Swift is also at the center of many other stories. Most controversially, the Vanity Fair expose about her is making waves. It did not paint Swift in a good light; however, it’s also being met with a lot of backlash.

There’s also the whole issue with the shrubs and security Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are working to implement around their home in Ohio. Those were ultimately approved; however, many people who live in that neighborhood were not happy about it.

However, there are good things going on too. Just last week, Swift performed at the CMA Awards , and she’s been on the Oscar campaign trail for her Toy Story 5 song . She released encore songs for The Life of a Showgirl this fall, too, and as always, the theorizing about when we might see Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) and/or her 13th album is ongoing.

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Oh, and she’s been spotted in the stands cheering on her husband, Travis Kelce, at his games. Speaking of Kelce and Swift, they had the wedding of the year this summer at Madison Square Garden. And those who went seemingly have nothing but the best things to say about the “intimate” event .

All this is to say, Taylor Swift has been taking the good with the bad, and that’s been happening throughout her career. Now, as we learn more about this lawsuit that seems to have a new wrinkle, we’ll keep you posted.