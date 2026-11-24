This year, we’ve talked a lot about Taylor Swift’s wedding and her song in Toy Story 5 . However, amid chatter about her CMA performance and her supporting Travis Kelce at his games , the conversation about the pop star has shifted to a Vanity Fair story about her image and rise to fame. Many have called it a “hit piece” about the singer (who is never explicitly named in it). So, now, as people continue to discuss the claims made, one of the pop star’s former classmates, who is quoted in the piece, is clearing the air about her Ugg boot comments.

What Was Said About Taylor Swift And Ugg Boots

In a piece published by Vanity Fair , it goes over a comment Swift made early in her career about not having friends when she was younger. That is followed by claims from a classmate, Chanice Skinner, about how she was “always part of the popular crowd.” She also claimed that Swift was “one of the bullies.” After that, she said she thinks Swift’s parents funded her dream.

Then came the part about the Ugg boots. Arielle Peppers, who also went to school with the pop star, shared that tale, and it was told in the VF piece as follows:

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Arielle Peppers was a year behind The Star and sat on the other side of Skinner in Luyben’s class for multiple quarters. She remembers The Star coming to class in Ugg boots. Peppers had transferred from the nearby city of ReAding after her neighbor was stabbed in the neck. She asked her mother for a pair of the same boots. ‘Do you know how much they cost?’ her mother said. A pair of Uggs amounted to half her single mother’s paycheck working variously at a bakery, at a dairy mill, and as a caretaker. Peppers recalls The Star owning multiples of Uggs: ‘She had the brown one, the black one, the blue one.’

Along with this story about the Uggs, Peppers explained that she saw Swift get teased at a school talent show after she sang a song about a crush.

In the wake of this story going live, the comments about the Uggs have gone viral. One tweet in particular said their “favorite part” of the piece was when it covered someone “harboring a legitimate grudge over Taylor owning Uggs.” Many others commented on this quote, too. However, Peppers wants to clear the air.

Arielle Peppers wants to make it clear she was not trying to throw shade at Taylor Swift. During an interview with TMZ , she explained that, too, saying:

I shared a straightforward childhood memory with a reporter about school and what was affordable for different families at the time. It wasn't intended as an attack on anyone.

This former classmate was one of the very few sources named in the Vanity Fair piece. While May Jeong interviewed more than 100 sources, many stayed anonymous. In the wake of the story being published, Peppers said she’s gotten threats and had to deal with online chaos and hate . Overall, she just wants to focus on her own life, as she told TMZ:

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I'm focused on my own life, raising my twin daughters, working, and pursuing my own musical goals as A. Star. I wish Taylor Swift continued success.

She ended by saying she wants to “move forward with positivity and love.” Meanwhile, a source alleged to Page Six that Swift, who is no stranger to online hate and speculation, “isn’t going to lose sleep over any of this.”