Taylor Swift’s Former Classmate Is Clearing The Air After That Ugg Boot Comment
She wants to set the record straight.
This year, we’ve talked a lot about Taylor Swift’s wedding and her song in Toy Story 5. However, amid chatter about her CMA performance and her supporting Travis Kelce at his games, the conversation about the pop star has shifted to a Vanity Fair story about her image and rise to fame. Many have called it a “hit piece” about the singer (who is never explicitly named in it). So, now, as people continue to discuss the claims made, one of the pop star’s former classmates, who is quoted in the piece, is clearing the air about her Ugg boot comments.
What Was Said About Taylor Swift And Ugg Boots
In a piece published by Vanity Fair, it goes over a comment Swift made early in her career about not having friends when she was younger. That is followed by claims from a classmate, Chanice Skinner, about how she was “always part of the popular crowd.” She also claimed that Swift was “one of the bullies.” After that, she said she thinks Swift’s parents funded her dream.
Then came the part about the Ugg boots. Arielle Peppers, who also went to school with the pop star, shared that tale, and it was told in the VF piece as follows:
Along with this story about the Uggs, Peppers explained that she saw Swift get teased at a school talent show after she sang a song about a crush.
In the wake of this story going live, the comments about the Uggs have gone viral. One tweet in particular said their “favorite part” of the piece was when it covered someone “harboring a legitimate grudge over Taylor owning Uggs.” Many others commented on this quote, too. However, Peppers wants to clear the air.
Arielle Peppers Clarified Her Comments
Arielle Peppers wants to make it clear she was not trying to throw shade at Taylor Swift. During an interview with TMZ, she explained that, too, saying:
This former classmate was one of the very few sources named in the Vanity Fair piece. While May Jeong interviewed more than 100 sources, many stayed anonymous. In the wake of the story being published, Peppers said she’s gotten threats and had to deal with online chaos and hate. Overall, she just wants to focus on her own life, as she told TMZ:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
She ended by saying she wants to “move forward with positivity and love.” Meanwhile, a source alleged to Page Six that Swift, who is no stranger to online hate and speculation, “isn’t going to lose sleep over any of this.”
Between her ongoing Oscar campaign for her Toy Story 5 song, the anticipation and theories surrounding the potential re-release of her first album and more, she’s clearly got a lot going on at the moment. And when it comes to the Uggs, her former classmate made it clear that she meant no harm by these comments that went viral.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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