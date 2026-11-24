At Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s wedding , all the guests were wearing black. Well, all except one, who stood out because they wore yellow instead. Now, as this moment goes viral, the sister of the guest who seemingly ignored the dress code has come to her defense to explain how this slip-up happened and how the “Wrecking Ball” singer reacted to it.

People Are Upset Over A Guest Wearing A Yellow Dress To Miley Cyrus’ Wedding

While Cyrus’ big day made headlines because of how gorgeous it was and how she paid tribute to Dolly Parton during it, this celebrity fashion faux pas has also gotten a lot of attention. The guest who wore yellow is Belgica Vargas, the wife of the music producer Shawn Everett, and in photos from the ceremony, she can be seen in a yellow outfit among a sea of people wearing black. The photo caused many people on Reddit to comment things like:

I would honestly leave and go home!!

I'd make my date give me his jacket if he's the one who neglected to tell me

I would straight up just leave or go to the nearest department store and get a new dress

Yeahhhh, I 100% would have left. I’m cringing from all the way over here.

Meanwhile, many others on Reddit gave her the benefit of the doubt, saying she probably missed the memo on the dress code. Those more sympathetic Reddit commenters wrote things like:

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I'm guessing the person in yellow is a plus 1 and was never told or, never saw the invite.

Then, there was a whole camp of folks who were upset about there being a dress code in the first place. So, all around, this yellow outfit is causing quite the stir online. However, Vargas’ sister has popped into the comments to clarify how this seemingly happened.

Belgica Vargas’ Sister Came To Her Defense Over The Dress Code Mistake

It turns out that comment about the woman in yellow just never getting the memo about the dress code was a great guess. As this fashion slip up went viral, Vargas sister, Grecia commented on a video of someone zooming in on her sibling’s dress. Explaining that her sister was not aware of the dress code, she wrote:

She didn’t know guys, her husband is really good friends with Miley and if you knew my bro in law then you would totally understand. My sister should have known better to double check on the invite 😂. Anyway, Miley is a sweetheart so she didn’t care as much as the internet does. Our family is having a few laughs.

Listen, it’s easy to miss details sometimes. I mean, when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s secretive invitations went out for their Madison Square Garden wedding , many people said they thought they were spam at first. And I know I’ve missed details and dress codes before. Things happen, and in this case, the message about the all-black dress code seemingly wasn’t passed along.

In the end, the newlyweds, who celebrated their wedding a little less than a year after we learned they were engaged , reportedly weren’t that bothered by all this. According to the guest’s sister, Cyrus “didn’t care as much as the internet does.” So, there you have it: this was all one big mistake and missed detail that didn’t really cause a problem at the wedding.

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Everyone can breathe easy now. Yes, it’s always a bit scary when you miss a dress code. However, it seems like everyone involved in this situation is perfectly fine and laughing about it now.