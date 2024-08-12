32 Cartoons That "Weird Al" Has Appeared In

While he is best known as the maestro of some of the funniest musical parodies of all time, there are also many great "Weird Al" Yankovic appearances in movies and TV shows that any fan of the artist should know about. In fact, a great deal of them happen to be in animated features and series. Take a look back on some of the many notable times "Weird Al" lent his voice to a fun cartoon role.

(Image credit: Fox)

American Dad (2005-Present)

While "Weird Al" never actually appears in a role on American Dad, he does perform a song written exclusively for a Season 15 episode of co-creator Seth McFarlane's political comedy. When Stan (McFarlane) and a rabbit costume-clad Roger (also McFarlane) plan to sabotage a farm, they come up with an idea for a parody of the Beastie Boys' "Sabotage" called "Rabbitage." While the artist himself formally rejects the request for the song, they discover he wrote and recorded it himself anyway.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bojack Horseman (2014-2020)

One of the most famous examples of "Weird Al" voicing an original animated character is Captain Peanutbutter, the brother of Paul F. Thompkins’ Mr. Peanutbutter, on one of the all-time best-animated TV shows, Netflix’s BoJack Horseman. He was asked to play the recurring character by executive producer and series regular Aaron Paul who had previously portrayed the musician in a fake trailer for his biopic that would later be made into his "real" biopic.

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

Johnny Bravo (1997-2004)

"Weird Al's" appearance on Cartoon Network's Johnny Bravo was not at all what you would expect, but that is essentially what makes it so perfect. He teams up with none other than comedy legend Don Knotts and a superhero named Blue Falcon to host a Queer Eye-esque TV show called Cartoon Makeover, and their latest client is the titular, bumbling "mimbo" (voiced by Jeff Bennett).

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Scooby-Doo And Guess Who? (2019-2021)

Mystery Inc. has crossed paths with multiple celebrities on Scooby-Doo & Guess Who?, including "Weird Al." In the 2019 episode, "Attack of the Weird Al-osaurus," he meets Scooby and the gang when they come to investigate rumors that a dinosaur is terrorizing his camp for teaching children the accordion.

(Image credit: Disney)

Milo Murphy's Law (2016-2019)

One of "Weird Al's" most underrated animated characters is not a cameo or guest appearance, nor even a recurring stint, but a starring role as the lead in a series. For 40 episodes, Yankovic voiced the clumsy titular teen of the Disney XD original series, Milo Murphy's Law, from Phineas and Ferb creators Jeff "Swampy" Marsh and Dan Povenmire.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Teen Titans GO! (2013-Present)

Yankovic would go wildly against type to play one of the most notorious villains in DC Comics history, Darkseid, for four episodes of Teen Titans Go! In one of those episodes, Cyborg (Phil LaMarr) actually points out how the tyrannical New God sounds strangely like the musical comedian and even sets off an epic standoff when he quips that Darkseid could not be as evil as someone who makes "songwriters look like fools."

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Robot Chicken (2001-2022)

"Weird Al" has shown up on Adult Swim's Emmy-winning stop-motion satire, Robot Chicken, a few different times. One sketch actually served as the official music video from his 2006 song, "Weasel Stomping Day," and a later appearance saw him take the place of the Doof Warrior in a send-up of the 2015 action movie favorite, Mad Max: Fury Road.

(Image credit: DreamWorks / Netflix)

Voltron: Legendary Defender (2016-2018)

"Weird Al" is part of the Voltron universe, having lent his voice to Netflix and DreamWorks' reboot, Voltron: Legendary Defender. In a Season 2 episode called, "The Depths," he voices an alien named Blumfump, who hides his face behind a jellyfish he wears as a mask and enlists the help of Lance (Jeremy Shada) to stop a brainwashing plot on his planet.

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

Adventure Time (2010-2018)

Pendleton Ward enlisted the vocal talents of "Weird Al" for three episodes of his hit fantasy series, Adventure Time, as Banana Man. The mechanically handy recurring character gets his name for his resemblance to the yellow fruit.

(Image credit: Disney)

Gravity Falls (2012-2016)

"Weird Al" has actually played a few interesting animated villains, such as on Disney XD's cult favorite supernatural adventure comedy, Gravity Falls, from creator Alex Hirsch. He voices Probabilitor the Annoying, who is a powerful wizard, but with a crushing weakness of "prime statistical anomalies over 37 but not exceeding 51."

(Image credit: Disney)

The Simpsons (1989-Present)

One of the few celebrity guests to voice themselves on The Simpsons more than once is “Weird Al” Yankovic — the first being a Season 14 episode in which Marge has Al craft a parody of John Mellencamp’s “Jack & Diane” called “Homer & Marge” to see their marriage. In Season 19, he parodied a song by Homer’s band, Sandgasm (already a parody of Nirvana), and later performed the series' theme song on the accordion for a Season 34 opening couch gag.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / DC)

Batman Vs. Robin (2015)

The main conflict of Batman vs. Robin is between Bruce Wayne (Jason O'Mara) and his son, Damian (Stuart Allen), but one of the first, most exciting, and also unsettling sequences in the 2015 DC animated film sees the duo facing off against The Dollmaker. "Weird Al" dons an eerie and unrecognizable voice to portray the villain, who turns kidnapped children into his own army of rabid mutants wearing porcelain faces like masks, just as he does.

(Image credit: DIC)

Sabrina: The Animated Series (1999-2000)

"Weird Al" would appear in three episodes of Sabrina: The Animated Series, which saw the famous teenage witch from the Archie Comics return to cartoon form. The artist's first appearance saw him perform a song called "Electric Shaver."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (2023)

"Weird Al" briefly lends his voice alongside the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast to star in Netflix's anime-style adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The majority of the fifth episode, "Lights. Camera. Sparks?!" is framed as a documentary about the making of a failed movie based on Scott's life and the opening narration is provided by Al.

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

The Grim Adventures Of Billy & Mandy (2003-2007)

The Grim Adventures Of Billy & Mandy poked fun at Hogwarts' Sorting Hat from the Harry Potter movies by introducing the character, Squidhat. In three episodes, "Weird Al" voices the pink squid who works at Toadblatt's Summer School of Sorcery assigning students to different houses, but also moonlights as a musician.

(Image credit: Disney)

Lilo & Stitch: The Series (2003-2006)

In one episode of the series spun-off from the hit Disney animated movie, Lilo & Stitch, Lilo (Daveigh Chase), Stitch (Chris Sanders), and others go to the Elizabethan Fair, where one of Stitch's cousins, Tank, happens to be. Throughout the day, a minstrel (voiced by "Weird Al") randomly appears to narrate what takes place in a song, much to the characters' chagrin.

(Image credit: Fox)

Eek! The Cat (1992-1997)

The Season 5 episode of Eek! The Cat called “The FugEektive” boasts two major cameos, one being America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh, who partners with the titular feline (Bill Kopp) for a crime-chasing program. The second major cameo is “Weird Al,” who appears on John and Eek!’s show with a tip to help their search for Sharky the Shark Dog.

(Image credit: Disney)

Star Vs. The Forces Of Evil (2012-2019)

“Weird Al” is the type of person who can make any situation more fun with his presence alone, which is why casting him as the opposite in an episode of Star vs. the Forces of Evil was a stroke of genius. His character, Preston Change-O, is a seemingly average magician who is revealed to have the ability to, literally, suck the fun out of the room, which is the only way he can create any joy for himself.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Transformers: Earthspark (2022-Present)

"Weird Al" is also a part of the Transformers franchise, having lent his voice to Nickelodeon's animated series, Transformers: Earthspark. He plays Cosmos — an Autobot who disguises himself as a carnival ride inspired by great sci-fi movies called Cosmic Thunder and can also make himself into a real flying saucer.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / DC)

Batman: The Brave And The Bold (2008-2011)

"Weird Al" crossed paths with both Batman and Scooby-Doo in the same episode of Batman: The Brave and the Bold, in which Mystery Inc. shows up at his concert, which is soon hijacked by The Joker and The Penguin. He also lends his voice to another segment from Season 2's "Bat-Mite Presents: Batman's Strangest Cases!" as jewelry show organizer Mr. Star.

(Image credit: Disney)

Firebuds (2022-Present)

Firebuds is a preschool-level Disney Channel series that combines the heroism of Paw Patrol with the fantasy elements of Cars, following the adventures of children who team up with sentient rescue vehicles. "Weird Al" guest stars as a minivan named Latch, who gets a much-needed boost in confidence from a sing-along session with a musician named Laura (voiced by Lisa Loeb).

(Image credit: Amazon)

Little Big Awesome (2016-2018)

"Weird Al" provides both his voice and his face to the role of Mr. Sun in six episodes of Amazon Prime's children's program, Little Big Awesome. His first appearance as the personification of the center of the Solar System sees him performing a duet with fellow singer-songwriter Aimee Mann as The Moon.

(Image credit: Disney)

The 7D (2014-2016)

Disney Channel's The 7D is a reimagining of Snow White's Seven Dwarves as the protectors of the land called Jollywood. In an episode called "Shapeshifter," "Weird Al" guest stars as the dastardly villain of the same name.

(Image credit: Disney)

Wander Over Yonder (2013-2016)

One of "Weird Al's" most bizarre roles (which is really saying something) is Dr. Screwball Jones, whom he voices in two episodes of Disney's Wander Over Yonder. The sentient banana with clownish rainbow hair has the same goal as the titular hero, Wander, to spread joy, but has more maniacal and borderline villainous ways of doing it.

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

Uncle Grandpa (2010-2017)

No one is better suited to play a polka-playing robot than "Weird Al," just as he does in a Season 2 episode of Cartoon Network's Uncle Grandpa called "Pal.0." However, before the RV's titular computer system busts out the accordion and grows a wavy hairdo, it goes rogue and tries to make the gang "normal."

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Wallykazam! (2014-2017)

Nickelodeon’s Wallykazam! follows the adventures of a troll named Wally (Thomas Langston) and his pet dragon, Norville (Dan Bittner), who discover the biggest treat in the world while trick-or-treating in an episode called “Mustache Day.” However, in order to get it, they must complete three challenges invented by their neighbor, Wizard Jeff, voiced by “Weird Al,” who also sings a song about underpants in the episode.

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

We Bare Bears (2014-2019)

One of "Weird Al's" most despicable villain roles comes from Cartoon Network's We Bare Bears, in which he voices Lewis, who runs a Milk Bottle Knockdown game at a carnival which the bears volunteer to be prizes for. However, when they learn that the game is rigged, meaning no customers will be able to win and adopt them, Grizzly (Eric Edelstein) tries to win their freedom.

(Image credit: Max)

Close Enough (2020-2022)

In "Weird Al's" cameo on the Max original animated series, Close Enough, he reveals the secret behind his creative process. It involves sharpening a narwhal tusk, which he then uses to puncture his left foot and use the blood to summon a demon song god named Nishquantazi.

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

The Brak Show (2000-2007)

On Adult Swim's The Brak Show, in which the eponymous Space Ghost villain becomes the star of his own family sitcom, Brak's father (John Lowe) and Thundercleese (Carey Means) become swallowed by a giant worm. There, they meet Petroleum Joe ("Weird Al"), who is a lonely, perverted six-foot-tall monster supposedly made of oil.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Back At The Barnyard (2007-2011)

In one episode of Nickelodeon's series spin-off from Barnyard, Back at the Barnyard, the farm animals plan a heist. Their target turns out to be "Weird Al," who catches them in the act and attacks them with his gold records.

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

Mad (2012-2022)

"Weird Al" appears in the 100th episode of Cartoon Network's Mad — an animated adaptation of the classic comedy magazine — as Superman. He specifically voices Henry Cavill's version of the legendary DC Comics character in a spoof of 2013's Man of Steel.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Where's Waldo (2019-2021)

Twice "Weird Al" appears on Peacock's animated series adaptation of the Where's Waldo? books as Wizard Artbeard. The character lives up to his name by bearing a long set of whiskers that look as if it has been dipped in every corner of an artist's palette.