Someone Asked Wells Adams About Bachelor In Paradise ‘Oldies,’ And I Can’t Get Enough Of His Answer
Always a unique perspective.
Anyone who tuned in to watch the Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 premiere expecting to see The Golden Bachelor contestants on the beach were likely disappointed, as they won’t make their 2025 TV schedule debut until next week. We did, however, get a juicy preview of the season to come that showed the Goldens absolutely living it up, even alluding to an intergenerational makeout. Wells Adams was asked about it, and of course, the bartender had a unique perspective.
Wells Adams is on record as being hopeful for an age-gap romance, as Bachelor in Paradise welcomes the older contingent of contestants to the beach for the first time. After a trailer featured someone asking, “I don’t know what kind of Paradise this is, but why are the oldies making out with the youngins?,” Wells confirmed to US Weekly that he witnessed the moment in question, saying:
Consider yourself officially warned, Bachelor Nation. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. Rumors were floating around ahead of the Season 10 premiere about an intermingling between the two age groups (as well as an alleged spoiler regarding who the kiss involved). You can see the trailer below:
It’s been something of a controversial topic. Some Bachelor alumni have spoken out against the franchise for encouraging age-gap romances, and Kelly Ripa bristled at the idea when Jesse Palmer made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark.
The Bachelor in Paradise host said cast members weren’t given restrictions as to who they could or couldn’t date. However, they were encouraged to stay in their generational lanes and ultimately told, “Just don’t make it weird.”
Wells Adams maintained there’s nothing inappropriate about having the different generations in the same space, pointing out:
I think he makes a good point. There’s also the question of whether the Goldens even have any interest in the younger cast members. Gary Levingston, for example, said he has no interest in dating people the same ages as his children.
Hannah Brown, who is new to this season of Bachelor in Paradise, said the Goldens “made everything better,” and rather than pursue their younger counterparts romantically, they offered advice and encouragement to the next generation.
It will definitely be interesting to see what happens on that beach, and soon we’ll all be able to join Wells Adams in not being able to unsee the action.
Bachelor in Paradise returns at 8 p.m. ET next Monday and Tuesday, July 14 and 15, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
