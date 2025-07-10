Someone Asked Wells Adams About Bachelor In Paradise ‘Oldies,’ And I Can’t Get Enough Of His Answer

Anyone who tuned in to watch the Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 premiere expecting to see The Golden Bachelor contestants on the beach were likely disappointed, as they won’t make their 2025 TV schedule debut until next week. We did, however, get a juicy preview of the season to come that showed the Goldens absolutely living it up, even alluding to an intergenerational makeout. Wells Adams was asked about it, and of course, the bartender had a unique perspective.

Wells Adams is on record as being hopeful for an age-gap romance, as Bachelor in Paradise welcomes the older contingent of contestants to the beach for the first time. After a trailer featured someone asking, “I don’t know what kind of Paradise this is, but why are the oldies making out with the youngins?,” Wells confirmed to US Weekly that he witnessed the moment in question, saying:

I was there for that — what I think they’re talking about. There are some things that I’ll just never be able to unsee.

Consider yourself officially warned, Bachelor Nation. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. Rumors were floating around ahead of the Season 10 premiere about an intermingling between the two age groups (as well as an alleged spoiler regarding who the kiss involved). You can see the trailer below:

It’s been something of a controversial topic. Some Bachelor alumni have spoken out against the franchise for encouraging age-gap romances, and Kelly Ripa bristled at the idea when Jesse Palmer made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark.

The Bachelor in Paradise host said cast members weren’t given restrictions as to who they could or couldn’t date. However, they were encouraged to stay in their generational lanes and ultimately told, “Just don’t make it weird.”

Wells Adams maintained there’s nothing inappropriate about having the different generations in the same space, pointing out:

I keep saying this — if the show is supposed to be, like, a televised singles retreat, I don’t think singles retreats say you can only be a certain age. I assume when you go to some weird Sandals in, like, Punta Cana that old people and young people can all be in the same place. That’s what this was.

I think he makes a good point. There’s also the question of whether the Goldens even have any interest in the younger cast members. Gary Levingston, for example, said he has no interest in dating people the same ages as his children.

Hannah Brown, who is new to this season of Bachelor in Paradise, said the Goldens “made everything better,” and rather than pursue their younger counterparts romantically, they offered advice and encouragement to the next generation.

It will definitely be interesting to see what happens on that beach, and soon we’ll all be able to join Wells Adams in not being able to unsee the action.

Bachelor in Paradise returns at 8 p.m. ET next Monday and Tuesday, July 14 and 15, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.