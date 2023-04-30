Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Cast: What The Actors Are Doing Now

Every once in a while, there is a movie that truly changes a generation and brings us a cast that is the definition of star-studded. You can’t help but look back on it and wonder, “How were there so many stars in this movie?” Well, friends, I’m here to bring you back to a movie that released in 2010 that had exactly that – Scott Pilgrim vs. The World .

The film didn’t do so well at the box office, but ended up becoming a cult classic, so much so that it was announced in 2023 that there would be an anime adaptation of the popular graphic novel series, but using the exact same cast from the film. But, where is the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World cast now? And what are they doing? With a cast full of stars, this is what they’ve been up to – and what you can catch them in.

And, let me just say here – every single one of these actors is going to be in the upcoming Scott Pilgrim vs. The World anime that is coming out, and reprising their roles, which is awesome.

Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim)

First up on the list is Michael Cera, who portrayed the titular character in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Cera has been in many movies and television shows since his big appearance in the adaptation, and you’ve most likely seen him somewhere. Besides continuing his main role Arrested Development, Cera also had parts in shows such as Burning Love, Drunk History, and Life and Beth.

In terms of movies, he’s appeared in several comedies, including This Is The End, Magic Magic, The Lego Batman Movie, Sausage Party ( which is getting a spinoff series ) and more. Coming up, he’s going to be in Barbie , as well as a film called Dream Scenario.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona Flowers)

Next up, we have Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who portrayed Ramona Flowers. Winstead has had quite the career since her role in the cult classic. Some of her biggest movies thus far include 2011’s The Thing, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, The Spectacular Now, 10 Cloverfield Lane, All About Nina, Birds of Prey, and Kate, and coming up, she’s going to have a role in a new film called Moscow.

She’s also had roles in television as well, including parts in The Returned, Brain Dead and Mercy Street.

Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells)

Kieran Culkin played Wallace Wells, and I’m pretty sure you’ve been hearing his name a lot lately, largely for his main role on the hit HBO show, Succession, for which he’s received critical acclaim. However, Culkin has done plenty more in movies and TV.

With films, he’s been in Movie 43, Quitters, Infinity Baby and No Sudden Move, but on television, he also had a main role in Fargo in Season 4, as well as a big part in Go Fish. He also had a guest role in the hilarious Hulu comedy, Solar Opposites. Soon, he’s going to be in a new movie called A Real Pain.

Chris Evans (Lucas Lee)

Chris Evans exploded onto the scene after his role as Lucas Lee in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. While he was known for his appearances in teen comedies beforehand, after this film he took on the mantle of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe , which he held onto for almost a decade.

Besides that, he’s also appeared in films such as the hit Knives Out, Snowpiercer, Lightyear, The Gray Man on Netflix, Gifted, 2023’s Ghosted and more. He was also one of the leads in the Apple TV+ series, Defending Jacob.

Coming up, he’s going to be in Red One alongside Dwayne Johnson, and Pain Hustlers.

Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim)

Another star who blew up after Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was Anna Kendrick, who plays Stacey Pilgrim. Kendrick received a lot of acclaim for her lead role in the Pitch Perfect movie franchise, but has also appeared in films such as the last of the Twilight movies, ParaNorman, End of Watch, Life After Beth, A Simple Favour alongside Blake Lively , Alice, Darling and more. She also has one of the lead roles in the Trolls movie franchise.

Besides movies, Kendrick has also had plenty of time on television. Not only has she hosted SNL, but she was the main star of Season 1 of Love Life, an awesome HBO Max original show that you should really watch if given the chance. Soon, she’s going to be in the next Trolls movie, Trolls Band Together, and a new movie called The Dating Game .

Brie Larson (Natalie V. "Envy" Adams)

See what I told you, when there’s just been star after star? Brie Larson played Envy Adams and continued to shine on with even bigger roles right after . She took on the part of Captain Marvel in the MCU, and is going to be playing her again in the upcoming film, The Marvels.

Aside from that, Larson has appeared in movies such as 21 Jump Street, Don Jon, The Spectacular Now, The Gambler, The Glass Castle and Basmati Blues. She also had a recurring guest role on Community. Aside from that, she also had a starring role in Room, a film which won her the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Coming up, she’s also going to be in Fast X, as well as an Apple TV+ series called Lessons in Chemistry.

Alison Pill (Kim Pine)

Moving on, Alison Pill played Kim Pine in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and she’s been in several films since her appearance in the cult classic. These include, but aren’t limited to, Midnight in Paris, Goon and its sequel, To Rome With Love, Zom, Hail, Caesar!, Miss Sloane, Vice, and All My Puny Sorrows.

In terms of television, she’s had main roles in shows such as The Newsroom, The Family, Devs alongside Nick Offerman , Them on Amazon Prime, Hello Tomorrow!, and was in the first two seasons of Star Trek: Picard. Coming up, Pill is going to be in a new movie called Eric Larau, so keep an eye out for that.

Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers)

Next up on the list, we have Aubrey Plaza, who played Julie Powers in the movie. The star blew up after the film thanks to her big role in the Parks and Recreation cast, but she’s also had big parts in movies and other television shows since then.

Plaza’s main movies that she had done so far are 10 Years, the English dub of From Up on Poppy Hill, The End of Love, The To Do List, Monsters University, Addicted to Fresno, Dirty Grandma, Life After Beth, the reboot of Child’s Play , Happiest Season, Emily the Criminal on Netflix, Spin Me Round, and Safety Not Guaranteed, among others.

The actress also had a voice role in the Nickelodeon show, The Legend of Korra , a role in Legion, and was a part of the Season 2 cast of The White Lotus . Coming up, she’ll be in Agatha: Coven of Chaos , Olga Dies Dreaming and a film called Megalopolis .

Brandon Routh (Todd Ingram)

Next up is Brandon Routh, who played Todd Ingram in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Some of the films he’s been in include Crooked Arrows, 400 Days, Lost in the Pacific, and Anastasia: Once Upon a Time.

On television, Routh had a pretty prominent role in CW’s Arrowverse as The Atom, and appeared on many of the shows, but other than that, he also guest-starred in many other television series as well. Coming up, he’s going to be in the Magic: The Gathering television series , as well as a movie called The Redeemer.

Jason Schwartzman (Gideon "G-Man" Graves)

Jason Schwartzman portrayed Gideon “G-Man” Graves in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and has truly made a name for himself after the film. He’s appeared in several Wes Anderson films , including The Grand Budapest Hotel, The French Dispatch, and Isle of Dogs. Other than that, he’s appeared in movies such as Saving Mr. Banks, Moonrise Kingdom, Wine Country, Klaus, Sing 2, The Overnight and more.

In television, he had a main role in Mozart in the Jungle, as well as leading Bored to Death and having a main part in Fargo Season 4. Coming up, he will also appear in Megalopolis, but will also be in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes , both Spider-Verse sequels, and Asteroid City.

Johnny Simmons ("Young" Neil Nordegraf)

Johnny Simmons played Neil Nordegraf, and has been in multiple movies and TV shows since his role in the cult classic. Movies include The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Whiplash, 21 Jump Street, The To Do List, The Late Bloomer, and more. In television, he appeared in the show Klondike, and had a main role in Girlboss.

Mark Webber (Stephen Stills)

Moving on, we take a look at Mark Webber, who played Stephen Stills in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. In films, he’s been in movies such as The End of Love, Laggies, Uncanny, Green Room, Antibirth, Flesh and Blood, and Clover. He also had a guest role on the TV show SMILF, and appeared in The Gift of the Magi. He’s soon going to be in a movie called Trigger Warning.

Mae Whitman (Roxanne "Roxy" Richter)

Mae Whitman played Roxanne Richter in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and has had quite the career since her role in the movie. She’s appeared in films such as The Perks of Being A Wallflower, The Duff, CHiPs, Freaks of Nature, and more, and also did voice roles for the Tinker Bell movie franchise and the English dub for The Wind Rises, a Hayao Miyazaki movie .

In TV, she had a main role on Parenthood, a guest role on Drunk History, a leading part on Good Girls, and had a voice role on the underrated The Owl House.

Ellen Wong (Knives Chau)

Ellen Wong played Knives Chau, and has since appeared in films such as Silent Knight, The Voice, The Circle, In The Life of Music, Best Sellers and more. She’s also had big roles in shows such as Combat Hospital, The Carrie Diaries, and a recurring role in GLOW on Netflix.

Satya Bhabha (Matthew Patel)

Last but not least is Satya Bhabha, who played Matthew Patel in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. He’s appeared in movies such as Midnight’s Children, Change in the Air, The F**k-It List and more. He also had a recurring role on New Girl, as well as Sense8, and a part in the rebooted Gossip Girl.

There are truly so many stars here and I for one can’t wait to hear all their wonderful voices again in the upcoming anime – and now I might just have some new movies and TV shows to watch or look forward to. It’s going to be a fun ride.