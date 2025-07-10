Dexter Boss Offers Thrilling Update About The Trinity Spinoff, And Now I Need This Show ASAP
One good Dexter spinoff deserves plenty others.
As bizarre as it is to consider for too long, Michael C. Hall’s appetite-heavy killer-of-killers will soon be back on the small screen in a completely new way, with the sequel series Dexter: Resurrection taking both him and Jack Alcott’s Harrison Morgan into the hustle and bustle of New York City. The new series will feature an appearance from John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer, among other former franchise stars, but what about that standalone idea that was previously discussed?
It turns out Dexter producer Clyde Phillips, who took on showrunning duties for Resurrection, hasn’t dropped the ball at all in regards to a potential spinoff digging into the backstory of Lithgow’s Arthur Mitchell, arguably Dexter’s most vicious villain. In fact, he told Collider that the only thing keeping it from happening right now is a lack of a greenlight from the powers that be. As he put it:
Talk about confidence in an idea. Clyde Phillips & Co. not only crafted a working outline for the Trinity Killer’s rise to infamy, but they went ahead and scripted the entire shebang. Without a thumbs up from network execs, that’s quite a big risk to take; or if not necessarily a risk, than potentially a lot of time being spent focusing on a lost cause. But hopefully that won’t be the case.
Arthur Miller gave audiences one of the most shocking TV moments of all time, not just for Dexter, but any show, in the final episode of Season 4. It absolutely changed the course of Dexter’s life, as well as that of his and Rita’s son. Surely he had a similarly devastating effect on other family’s lives prior to that, though, which is the kind of subject matter I’d assume the prequel-ized series would follow.
Within Dexter’s canon, Arthur’s prolific run as a serial killer lasted for three decades, all while he maintained a public life as a beloved and well-respected high school teacher and church deacon. Despite being highly abusive towards his wife and children, he’s also viewed as being a family man, though his views on families are a bit more twisted than most. He crossed the country committing his patterned crimes, evading capture and recognition, and it sounds like the creative team knows exactly where those crimes are happening.
Will we get to see another awkward Thanksgiving dinner quite like this one, though?
It’s unclear whether or not John Lithgow himself would ever be seen on the show, or if he would only appear through voiceovers and narration. It stands to reason he won’t have a ton of time in the near future to take on many TV roles, since he’s set to play Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter series.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
For now, all we need to do as fans is watch the hell out of Dexter: Resurrection so that Showtime and Paramount+ and all the execs involved make the right call and order up the Trinity Killer spinoff before it’s too late.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.