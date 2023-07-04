Cheating Rumors About It's Always Sunny's Rob McElhenney And Kaitlin Olson Ran Around The Internet, And They Cheekily Responded

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia wears a badge of honor of being the longest-running live-action sitcom in TV history, with sixteen seasons and counting – could you imagine if a real-life affair between its leads was the thing that finally brought the train to a halt? Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, who famously play Mack and Dee on the series, were recently hit with cheating rumors. Their responses help clear things up... well, sort of.

The rumor that was going around (via Perez Hilton ) suggested that Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson have “quietly separated” after McElhenney cheated on her in Wales. Considering McElhenney has a soccer team in Wales with Ryan Reynolds , which is the focus of the series Welcome to Wrexham, it’s not totally unfounded a secret lover of his could be Welsh. On Monday, Kaitlin Olson took to Twitter to share the report, with this response:

It was me who had the affair. But it was not with someone from Wales. It was with a whale. I’ve always loved whales. They’re the bosses of the ocean and I’m attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time. 🐳💦

Olson is clearly making fun of the report with her cheeky response. We imagine that if the couple was really dealing with the decimation of their 15-year marriage, of which they share two children, she probably wouldn’t be joking about having an affair with a literal whale. McElhenney responded as well by simply retweeting her response and adding this:

Sad to admit that the rumor is true. 💔 However some of the details are…. Incorrect.

Having rumors spread around about one’s relationship can’t ever be fun, but the couple looks like they are having some fun making light of it. The couple met and fell in love on the set of It’s Always Sunny in secret for a few months before telling their co-stars of the news. They got married back in 2008 whilst Season 4 of the series was airing. They have two sons together, 12-year-old Axel and 11-year-old Leo Grey.

Season 16 of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is currently airing on FX on Wednesdays, along with being available to stream with a Hulu subscription . Considering the long journey fans have gone with the cast of the hilarious series, the rumors sent shockwaves for fans of the couple, pronouncing “love is dead” and refusing to believe the whole ordeal.

Now that we’ve received two funny responses from Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson regarding the cheating rumors, fans can rest easy that things seem to be all good between the couple. The original report was also pretty thin and had no concrete evidence on the subject, so there’s no particular reason for us to believe it in the first place. But, hey, if you happen to see Olson spending a lot of time with a whale, we'll rethink everything.