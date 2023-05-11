It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 16: Release Date, Cast, And Other Things We Know

There are sitcoms that become so popular that they develop massive fanbases quickly, such as one of the best Apple TV+ shows , Ted Lasso. Then there are sitcoms that have been over for years, but still keep an audience even decades later, such as Friends fans and their love for the Friends cast . And then, there are shows that transcend all of that, keep going for years on end, and still somehow have a huge following that will watch every single episode.

I am that fan, and the show I love is It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The FX comedy has broken record after record for years as the longest-running live-action sitcom in all of television, pushing the boundaries of comedy and making fans of the show laugh along the way. But, it’s been some time since we’ve gotten the chance to watch the gang in the city of brotherly love. Here is what we know so far about the upcoming episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16.

(Image credit: FX Productions)

Get ready, because at the time of this writing, in May 2023, it’s going to be here sooner than you think. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns to us June 7, 2023, according to Deadline . That’s so soon, and something that I am so eager to add to my 2023 TV premiere dates list.

This isn’t that surprising, as the actors who lead the show have been teasing the new season on their podcast, The Always Sunny Podcast for quite some time. The last season aired more than a year ago, so it’s about time that we get back to this wonderful group of ridiculous people.

The Whole Gang Is Returning

(Image credit: FX)

It really wouldn’t be It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia if the whole gang wasn’t there, and thankfully, they are all coming back for the sixteenth season, according to that Deadline article regarding the premiere date. This includes Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds, Kaitlin Olson as Dee Reynolds, Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds, Rob McElhenney as Mac, and Charlie Day and Charlie Kelly.

This is super exciting, to see them all come back for Season 16, considering many of them have been very busy in Hollywood besides starring on this show.

Charlie Day voiced Luigi in The Super Mario Bros. Movie cast. Rob McElhenney has been very busy with both newer shows such as Mythic Quest and being a co-owner of Wrexham A.F.C. alongside Ryan Reynolds . Even Danny DeVito is gearing up for the release of Haunted Mansion at Disney.

All of them have been so active, and I can’t wait to see them all back here again, because it really wouldn’t be the gang without their awesome characters – even if they can pretty much be the worst sometimes.

Several Side Characters Are Returning

(Image credit: FX)

I think most of us can agree that in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15, we missed out on a lot of our favorite side characters. While it was cool to travel to a new country and all (Ireland is beautiful) and get a little more character development on the main gang, what makes the original show so fun is the people the gang runs into along the way.

Thankfully, it seems Season 16 is going to be focusing on that more and we’re going to be seeing a lot more side characters soon enough. A trailer was released on YouTube that features the new season, showing off several secondary characters from previous seasons that we haven’t gotten the chance to see in some time.

This includes Mary Elizabeth Ellis as The Waitress (who actually happens to be married to Charlie Day in real life), Artemis Pebdani as Artemis, and Mary Lynn Rajskub as Gail the Snail. While I’m not sure if the actor who plays Cricket (David Horsnby) is going to be back this season, he’s expressed his enthusiasm to return – and that is something I’d be down for.

Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul Are Guest Starring

(Image credit: FX)

The excitement for the cast doesn’t stop there. Not only are we getting the main gang back in Philadelphia, as well as the side characters that we all love, but we are also getting some major celebrity cameos in the form of Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston.

We see a peak of their guest roles in the trailer, and we also have an idea that they might not be playing characters but versions of themselves, as Charlie calls Cranston’s character, “Mr. Malcolm,” – a clear nod to Cranston’s popular show, Malcolm in the Middle.

This is something that I don’t think anyone was expecting, but I’m not complaining. I do love the Breaking Bad cast , and anytime I get to see Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul together, it’s always a win, whether it be a funny Super Bowl commercial or in a guest role on a show such as this. Either way, I’m so excited to see this play out.

Check Out The Trailer For It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 16

(Image credit: FX)

If you’re just as excited as I am about this show coming back and want to check out the trailer, we have it for you, below. It features our gang living their daily lives, from Dee bowling with the girls to Charlie driving around our guest stars in what seems to be his car – and so many more hilarities:

I can't wait to see more!

Season 16 Will See The Gang Trying To Survive 2023

(Image credit: FX)

The thing with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is that the show is not afraid to dive into real-world topics and take a comical approach to them, and this season will show them trying to survive the year 2023, and all the misgivings they have now.

The Deadline article about the release date says that our characters are all battling their own issues, such as Mac and the challenges of long-distance dating in the world of social media, or Dee looking to find a solution to “rent control,” all while people from their past end up reappearing in their lives. Could this season sound any loonier than this?

Filming Wrapped In March 2023

(Image credit: FX on Hulu)

With the show confirmed to be releasing in June 2023, it would make sense that filming came to a close, and Kaitlin Olson is the one we look to for confirmation. Back in March 2023, Olson confirmed on her Instagram Stories (via CheatSheet ) that filming for Season 16 had wrapped.