David Schwimmer Couldn't Stand Friends' Theme Song For Years After It Ended, But Shared The Sweet Reason Why He Started Appreciating It Again
David Schwimmer will be "there for you" once more.
Whatever else happens in David Schwimmer’s career, he will always be quite famous, thanks to his time on one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. Friends was a huge hit in its day, and even today, over 30 years after it debuted, it’s still incredibly popular. It was apparently so ubiquitous at one point that the Ross actor admitted even hearing the famous theme song would exhaust him. However, that all changed for a very sweet reason.
In addition to Friends being one of the best sitcoms of all time, its theme song, “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts, was equally iconic. Even if you didn’t watch the show during its initial run, you likely still knew the theme song quite well (I certainly did).
Appearing on the Making A Scene podcast, Schwimmer explained that hearing that theme was not a pleasant experience for a long time. He said…
It’s not all that surprising if the Friends theme song set off David Schwimmer for a long time. If there was anybody who had to hear the tune more than the rest of us, it was the cast of the show. Jennifer Aniston has said nobody in the cast really loved the track. And even if you like the song at the beginning, anything that you’re forced to hear over and over again for years is going to get old eventually.
Friends has remained popular over the years, even leading to fans getting incredibly upset when it leaves streaming platforms (you can catch the show now with a Max subscription). However, the sitcom and the song at least faded to a point where we didn’t see and hear it everywhere, which was likely a benefit for Schwimmer, giving him some separation from it all.
However, the show (and its theme) came back to him in recent years.
David Schwimmer says it was when his child was 9 years old (they’re 13 now) that they discovered Friends and started watching their dad’s show. Being re-introduced to the series through his child, Schwimmer says it completely changed his relationship to the comedy. He explained…
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It’s nice to know that David Schwimmer’s relationship with his most famous work is strong once again. Of course, if his kid doesn’t hit the “Skip Intro” button when watching Friends, it’s possible he might start to hate the theme song again. However, for now, I'd like to imagine that the whole Schwimmer family is joyously doing the clap with the theme song every time it plays.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
‘Showing Dongs Is My Genius’: Mike White Hilariously Explains White Lotus’ Penchant For Nudity
Chicago Med's Latest Episode Has Me Conflicted About Archer And Hannah's Relationship, But Steven Weber And Jessy Schram Nailed It