David Schwimmer Couldn't Stand Friends' Theme Song For Years After It Ended, But Shared The Sweet Reason Why He Started Appreciating It Again

News
By published

David Schwimmer will be "there for you" once more.

David Schwimmer as Ross Geller meeting with his divorce attorney on FRIENDS
(Image credit: NBC)

Whatever else happens in David Schwimmer’s career, he will always be quite famous, thanks to his time on one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. Friends was a huge hit in its day, and even today, over 30 years after it debuted, it’s still incredibly popular. It was apparently so ubiquitous at one point that the Ross actor admitted even hearing the famous theme song would exhaust him. However, that all changed for a very sweet reason.

In addition to Friends being one of the best sitcoms of all time, its theme song, “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts, was equally iconic. Even if you didn’t watch the show during its initial run, you likely still knew the theme song quite well (I certainly did).

Appearing on the Making A Scene podcast, Schwimmer explained that hearing that theme was not a pleasant experience for a long time. He said…

I’ll be really honest, there was a time for quite a while that just hearing the theme song would really… [Sighs.] You know what I mean? I just had that reaction. I mean, I just had heard it so many times. . . . And any time you’d go on a show or a talk show or an interview, that would be your intro song. So I just didn’t have the greatest response to it for a period of time.

It’s not all that surprising if the Friends theme song set off David Schwimmer for a long time. If there was anybody who had to hear the tune more than the rest of us, it was the cast of the show. Jennifer Aniston has said nobody in the cast really loved the track. And even if you like the song at the beginning, anything that you’re forced to hear over and over again for years is going to get old eventually.

Friends has remained popular over the years, even leading to fans getting incredibly upset when it leaves streaming platforms (you can catch the show now with a Max subscription). However, the sitcom and the song at least faded to a point where we didn’t see and hear it everywhere, which was likely a benefit for Schwimmer, giving him some separation from it all.

However, the show (and its theme) came back to him in recent years.

David Schwimmer says it was when his child was 9 years old (they’re 13 now) that they discovered Friends and started watching their dad’s show. Being re-introduced to the series through his child, Schwimmer says it completely changed his relationship to the comedy. He explained…

And then at about age 9, my kid discovered it and started watching it. And I’d be making breakfast or whatever, and I’d hear my kid’s laughter. My whole relationship to that song and to the show changed again.

It’s nice to know that David Schwimmer’s relationship with his most famous work is strong once again. Of course, if his kid doesn’t hit the “Skip Intro” button when watching Friends, it’s possible he might start to hate the theme song again. However, for now, I'd like to imagine that the whole Schwimmer family is joyously doing the clap with the theme song every time it plays.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Jason Isaacs in The White Lotus Season 3.

‘Showing Dongs Is My Genius’: Mike White Hilariously Explains White Lotus’ Penchant For Nudity
Jessy Schram as Hannah Asher and Steven Weber. as Dean Archer in Chicago Med Season 10

Chicago Med's Latest Episode Has Me Conflicted About Archer And Hannah's Relationship, But Steven Weber And Jessy Schram Nailed It
From left to right: Kim Kardashian leaning her right arm against a couch and Khloé Kardashian looking forward with a straight face.

‘You Two-Faced Motherf-----’: Khloé Kardashian Reignites Feud With Kim Over Reaction To Her Kids Traveling In China
See more latest
Most Popular
From left to right: Kim Kardashian leaning her right arm against a couch and Khloé Kardashian looking forward with a straight face.
‘You Two-Faced Motherf-----’: Khloé Kardashian Reignites Feud With Kim Over Reaction To Her Kids Traveling In China
Steve holding flint in A Minecraft Movie
Jack Black Was Not Expecting The First Minecraft Trailer To Get So Much Fan Hate, And I Love What His First Impulse Was
Fox and MGK posing on the red carpet in 2021
After Megan Fox And MGK's Baby Was Born, An Insider Made Claims About How They're Co-Parenting
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kanye West Compares Himself To Diddy And Seemingly Confirms Bianca Censori Left Him In New Rap Song: 'She Ran Away'
Jason Isaacs in The White Lotus Season 3.
‘Showing Dongs Is My Genius’: Mike White Hilariously Explains White Lotus’ Penchant For Nudity
Glen Powell in uniform as Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick
Glen Powell Has A Very Tom Cruise Approach To Movies (And He Learned From The Best)
First look at Nicholas Hoult&#039;s Lex Luthor (and his shaved head) from the first Superman trailer.
Superman’s Cast Got Asked About What Other DC Characters They’d Love To Play, And Nicholas Hoult Hilariously Threw Back To His Failed Batman Audition
Adam Scott in closing elevator in Severance
Adam Scott Was Asked About Ben Wyatt's Severance-Like Pitch On Parks And Rec, And His ‘Extra Weird’ Reaction Has Big Severed Energy
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast stand together outside in the daylight in the series finale.
I'm Excited About The Buffy Reboot Pilot, But There's One Part Of The OG Series It Needs To Include
Jessy Schram as Hannah Asher and Steven Weber. as Dean Archer in Chicago Med Season 10
Chicago Med's Latest Episode Has Me Conflicted About Archer And Hannah's Relationship, But Steven Weber And Jessy Schram Nailed It