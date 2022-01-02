Doctor Who Alum Mark Gatiss Weighs In On Russell T. Davies’ Return To The Show

2022 is a new year and, with it, comes big changes for Doctor Who. The BBC series will say goodbye to Doctor Jodie Whittaker this year, as well as its current showrunner, Chris Chibnall. The network hasn’t made any announcements regarding its future Doctor just yet but has confirmed that former showrunner Russell T. Davies will return to guide the series once more. Many surely have thoughts on the creative change, and series alum Mark Gatiss is among those weighing in.

The actor, who’s also written nine episodes of Doctor Who and actually appeared on screen in five, recently spoke to Radio Times about Russell T. Davies’ return to the franchise. Gatiss explained that, like many fans, he was just as surprised to find out about the announcement:

You could have knocked me over with a feather when I heard. I was on holiday. I literally had to sit down. I got a text, and I just sort of sat down on a tree stump and went, ‘What?’ It’s just amazing. Yeah, very exciting. Very exciting times.

Russell T. Davies’ return might mean something more to Mark Gatiss than most, as Davis was at the helm when he first started writing for the show. Now, thanks to his multiple credits on the show, Gatiss has become one of the franchise’s most prolific guest writers.

When it comes to his colleague's return to the iconic science fiction series, Mark Gatiss seems to that it's a very good move . He specifically pointed out that the showrunner is coming back for “all the right reasons”:

It’s the most brilliant thing because Russell’s doing it for all the right reasons. He’s on a creative high. He doesn’t have to do it, but he wants to do it. And I’ve no idea what he’s going to do. Isn’t that a brilliant thought? … Every Doctor Who fan has an idea of how they would do Doctor Who. Russell has done it, and now he’s doing it again. So God knows what that will be.

These thoughts on Russell T. Davies’ return echo what other series alums have said on the matter. Former showrunner Steven Moffat revealed he knows a tiny bit of Davies’ plan upon returning and teased great things on the horizon. He clearly has no shortage of support upon his return, especially from fans who hope to see the franchise turn a corner after a few polarizing seasons.