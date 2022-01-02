Doctor Who Alum Mark Gatiss Weighs In On Russell T. Davies’ Return To The Show
By Mick Joest published
The writer and actor shared his thoughts.
2022 is a new year and, with it, comes big changes for Doctor Who. The BBC series will say goodbye to Doctor Jodie Whittaker this year, as well as its current showrunner, Chris Chibnall. The network hasn’t made any announcements regarding its future Doctor just yet but has confirmed that former showrunner Russell T. Davies will return to guide the series once more. Many surely have thoughts on the creative change, and series alum Mark Gatiss is among those weighing in.
The actor, who’s also written nine episodes of Doctor Who and actually appeared on screen in five, recently spoke to Radio Times about Russell T. Davies’ return to the franchise. Gatiss explained that, like many fans, he was just as surprised to find out about the announcement:
Russell T. Davies’ return might mean something more to Mark Gatiss than most, as Davis was at the helm when he first started writing for the show. Now, thanks to his multiple credits on the show, Gatiss has become one of the franchise’s most prolific guest writers.
When it comes to his colleague's return to the iconic science fiction series, Mark Gatiss seems to that it's a very good move. He specifically pointed out that the showrunner is coming back for “all the right reasons”:
These thoughts on Russell T. Davies’ return echo what other series alums have said on the matter. Former showrunner Steven Moffat revealed he knows a tiny bit of Davies’ plan upon returning and teased great things on the horizon. He clearly has no shortage of support upon his return, especially from fans who hope to see the franchise turn a corner after a few polarizing seasons.
But before he returns to Doctor Who, the franchise still has to say goodbye to Jodie Whittaker (who initially had doubts about leaving) in the next couple of specials, which are set to air in late 2022. Hopefully, fans will get more details about the next Doctor in the coming months or at least better indication of the returning showrunner's plans. And let's not forget the series’ 60th anniversary as well.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.