Doctor Who's Russell T. Davies Discusses How A Star Wars Film Inspired Ruby Sunday's Story
Sci-fi fans can likely guess how.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Doctor Who episode "Empire of Death." Watch it with a Disney+ subscription, and read at your own risk!
Disney+'s first season of Doctor Who closed by solving the big mystery of Ruby Sunday, albeit maybe not in the way fans expected. The show explained just about every wild coincidence that kept occurring, and while we still don't know who Mrs. Flood is, we do know the identity of Ruby Sunday's mother. Amidst conversations about the reveal, showrunner Russell T. Davies explained a Star Wars movie was why he chose to have Ruby's mother be just an ordinary woman.
The reveal that Ruby's mother was some average woman, rather than River Song or Jodie Whittaker's iteration of The Doctor, confused some Doctor Who viewers. Davies explained in a commentary track for the episode "Empire Of Death," however, that he was inspired to tell that story after watching Star Wars: The Last Jedi and disliking the retcon of the significance of Rey's parents:
Sci-fi fans may recall that Star Wars: The Last Jedi saw pushback from fans over the reveal, they felt let down that Rey's lineage wasn't significant in any way. The Rise Of Skywalker then changed it so that she ended up being the child of a clone of Emperor Palpatine and, therefore, imbued with his powers of the Force.
Audiences were as divided on the Rey decision as critics were on The Rise Of Skywalker, so perhaps Doctor Who fans should remember that after feeling let down by the reveal. Russell T. Davies has no regrets about his decision, as he talked about the possibilities for Ruby's parents and why he landed on the decision he did:
At the end of the season, Ruby stayed behind in her time period to catch up with her birth mother and prepare to meet her birth father in the coming days. The Doctor was left to travel alone, though I believe he will explore his origins and seek out his family in coming adventures.
As for Ruby Sunday, we do know that Millie Gibson will return next season despite The Doctor getting another new companion. Varada Sethu will also join the series after making a surprise appearance in the episode "Boom." It remains to be seen if that was just some coincidence where an actor is welcomed onto the cast ahead of landing a bigger role, but I'm sure we'll know for sure next season. For now, let's just be happy that some of our biggest questions about this season were answered, even if a few are still unanswered.
Doctor Who will return with another new episode on the 2024 TV schedule for the Christmas special, and hopefully, by then, we'll have an idea of when the next season may debut. I'm excited for more adventures with Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and for more answers about the gods of the Pantheon as we continue.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.