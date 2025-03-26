Russell T. Davies Confirmed Mrs. Flood's Return For Doctor Who's New Season, And I Couldn't Be More Curious By How He Worded It

By published

Strap in, this season should be a good one.

Anita Dobson in Doctor Who
(Image credit: Disney+)

The premiere date of Doctor Who's upcoming season is just around the corner, and according to Russell T. Davies, we're getting more Mrs. Flood. Anita Dobson's cryptic character we couldn't crack the code on in Ncuti Gatwa's first season will return in Season 2, and the showrunner recently confirmed that she'll get a share of the spotlight.

As we wait to stream new episodes with our Disney+ subscription, RTD spoke to CinemaBlend's sister magazine SFX about the new Doctor Who episodes and confirmed that answers to questions readers have about Mrs. Flood are on the way:

There are answers, there are spectacular answers. She’s at her finest. And you will see her every single week – she’s in every single episode. You won’t ever quite know where and when to expect her.

Mrs. Flood's appearance in every episode of Season 2 continues the mystery surrounding the character, who seemingly followed The Doctor or was a part of every one of his adventures in some way. Russell T. Davies has previously confirmed that answers are coming to her, but it's nice to see it reaffirmed in this latest interview.

Mrs. Flood seems to be a major key to all that is happening in Doctor Who, what with her breaking of the fourth wall, her extensive knowledge of The Doctor, and her ability to appear across space and time in his adventures. She's clearly someone with a good deal of power, but is she a friend or foe of The Doctor?

It's a question we'll hopefully get the answer to, and I think it's plausible that she ties into the series finale title for this upcoming season. "The Reality War" seems to be a big event, and who better to factor into it than someone who seems to be distorting the rules of reality to be a part of Doctor Who adventures constantly?

What's more intriguing is that Mrs. Flood doesn't seem like the most powerful figure The Doctor has to look out for. She hinted that someone in The Pantheon of Gods poses a bigger threat to humanity than anything else, though we still have yet to see who that is. Last season already brought back the powerful Doctor Who villain Sutekh, so I wonder if another big call back is being planned for this season.

The Doctor looking out of the TARDIS with a stern look

(Image credit: Disney+)

There's an uneasy air ahead of Doctor Who's return, as rumors swirl that Ncuti Gatwa is on his way out and future seasons may be jeopardized. it'll be all eyes on viewership and whether the season does enough to justify another season on Disney+. I would hate to see this new era come to an unexpected end after such a promising start, but we can only wait and see what happens.

Doctor Who's latest season premieres on Disney+ on Saturday, April 12th. I know I'm stoked for new episodes and to see how things pan out for Mrs. Flood, and to finally get some answers on her character.

