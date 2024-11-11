A Doctor Who T-Shirt May Have Spoiled The Next Pantheon Villain Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Will Face, And It's Someone Longtime Fans Will Know

We're at the point where Doctor Who fans can get properly excited about the show's return for the 2025 TV schedule. Season 2 of the Disney+ era is on the way and the holiday special is just around the corner. As such, it's only natural for the rumor mill to start churning again, and right on cue, a new t-shirt might've spoiled the next member of the Pantheon challenging Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor.

Merchandise has already been found guilty in 2024 of ruining Agatha All Along's biggest mystery, and now it's primed to potentially spoil another storyline for a show available with a Disney+ subscription. Here's what we're learning thanks to a listing from Walmart spotted by Bleeding Cool.

A Doctor Who T-Shirt Set For 2025 Showed A Classic-Era Villain With A New Name

New Doctor Who t-shirts are on the way for a character called "The Guardian Of Chaos," but readers familiar with the classical run will recognize that ominous figure with a dead bird on his head from anywhere. That character is more commonly known as Black Guardian, who is one part of the Guardians of Time. The character was known as the physical embodiment of all chaos in time.

It's a little strange to be re-branding a villain who was most popular in late 70s and early 80s for no reason, right? Is Walmart and other retailers expecting a surge of people to be demanding merch for this character who hasn't been featured in adventures in quite a while to suddenly spike? If so, you can't help but think it's because the villain is headed back to Doctor Who.

Why Black Guardian Joining The Pantheon In Doctor Who Makes Sense

It all reminds me of when Doctor Who brought in Neil Patrick Harris as The Toymaker, formerly The Celestial Toymaker. Rebranding the character name was more done out of necessity as the original name was racially insensitive to Asians, and the new name was more on-brand for 2024. I won't speak to why Doctor Who changed Black Guardian to The Guardian of Chaos, but I can say its a more accurate descriptor for the character.

Controlling chaos of all of time is a god-like power, which fits the theme of Pantheon villains The Doctor has faced in this new era. In fact, a character like this returning reminds me of how the penultimate last season reintroduced Sutekh, another god-like villain from Doctor Who's classic era. If The Guardian of Chaos is returning, I want to know what The Doctor did to incur the wrath of almost every powerful entity he's ever faced!

CinemaBlend learned from Russell T. Davies that at least three more Pantheon gods were coming to Doctor Who, and that was before Sutekh was revealed. All this to say we are going to see more god-like villains in the Disney+ series, and The Guardian of Chaos seems like a perfect fit to work into the fold. Perhaps we'll see him in the upcoming season, or this year's holiday special?

Whoever may show up, I'm getting increasingly excited to stream a new Doctor Who episode come December. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for a happy episode, though as fans know, it's always a coin flip which direction the Christmas episodes can go.