Doctor Who's Season 2 Episode Titles Were Revealed, And I Think The Finale's Means The Franchise Is Embracing A Modern Sci-Fi Trend

Doctor Who is right on the cusp of a new season, and amidst rumors that claim the show is getting shelved with Ncuti Gatwa exiting as The Doctor, fans now have something new and positive to speculate about while preparing for the upcoming 2025 premiere. The episode titles for Season 2 were revealed by Disney+ are out, and it seems to hint the British franchise will be the latest to embrace a popular sci-fi trend.

Americans will be able to utilize Disney+ subscriptions to stream the latest season of Doctor Who as it airs in April and continues the intriguing Pantheon storyline. There have been many questions about this season that still have yet to be answered, and there might be one bigger one with a question about the show possibly opening up to the idea of the multiverse.

Doctor Who Revealed Every Episode Title For Season 2 On Disney+

Doctor Who will return to eager viewesr on April 12th, and The BBC and Disney+ are generating hype by hinting at what's ahead. After revealing the return of guest star Alan Cumming, the UK broadcaster revealed all of the episode titles for the new season's installments, which can be read below in the order in which they'll air.

The Robot Revolution

Lux

The Well

Lucky Day

The Story & the Engine

The Interstellar Song Contest

Wish World

The Reality War

It's exciting to see these episode titles and speculate what they mean, especially that season finale. What exactly is "The Reality War," and will that explain all the weirdness we saw in Doctor Who's previous season?

Does "The Reality War" Suggest Doctor Who Will Finally Dive Into The Multiverse?

"The Reality War" is an interesting title, especially after Doctor Who broke past precedent by having the protagonist separate into two different people rather than regenerate. Then we have that strange old omniscient woman named Mrs. Flood, that weird episode where Ruby lived an entire life without The Doctor but forgot it, and many other strange things. Some strange things we've never seen before are happening, making me wonder if it's because The Doctor is in an alternate reality.

Why is a war being waged on reality, and does it imply The Doctor hasn't been living in his universe for a chunk of time? I can't help but wonder if that's the case, especially with so many other sci-fi shows embracing the trend of leaning into stories that introduce the multiverse.

It's worth mentioning that Russell T. Davies talked about creating a multiverse for Doctor Who long ago (via The Standard), and now, with talk of reality playing into the upcoming season finale, I have to wonder if he's going to pull the trigger on it happening in the television series. Perhaps we'll learn that The Doctor created multiple timelines when he split and, in the process, created multiple universes as well. Who knows? Time travel shows have no shortage of fictional ways to make this happen. I'm just hoping we get to see it and wondering what the story will be when we finally do see it.

I think the new era of Doctor Who is a blast, and I would encourage all fans who haven't caught the latest season to do so before the new season kicks off on April 12th. It sounds like we're in for a big adventure, and I can't wait to see where it all ends.