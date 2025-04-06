Russell T. Davies Gave Us A Peek Into The Future Of Doctor Who’s Pantheon Arc, And There’s A Big Scene I Can’t Wait To See

Fingers crossed we get more seasons for this to come to light.

Doctor Who's newest season is on the way, and fans will be happy to know they'll start getting answers to questions they've had since the 60th anniversary. Specifically, Russell T. Davies confirmed to CinemaBlend that we'll learn more about the Pantheon of gods, and he even hinted at a future scene he can't wait to film that I'm just as eager to see.

I had the honor of talking to RTD ahead of the upcoming season of Doctor Who, and beyond discussing how long he intends to stay showrunner, he provided a glimpse of what's ahead when it comes to The Doctor's struggles against the Pantheon. Here's what the showrunner had to say about whether there's more to see with this arc or not:

That's what's interesting about this year, and you're the only person that's asked that. There's a completely new slant on [The Pantheon]. I promise you, one day we'll have a meeting with these gods because the table will just look extraordinary: Sutekh in it with The Toymaker sitting there, and Jinkx [Maestro] sitting opposite, and now we fill in some of the rest of the seats around the table. I'm going to do that one day because it'll be nuts, some of the baddest people, but more to come. Yes, yes, yes, there is more.

I'm intrigued by this new twist on the Pantheon, especially after the unexpected reveal of Sutekh at the end of last season. Ahead of that reveal, Russell T. Davies told CinemaBlend last year there were at least three gods left to be revealed. Given that, I would expect two more to appear in this season, though there might be even more than that.

Whether they'll be villains we know or ones that are brand new is also up in the air. We've seen both examples so far, and one can only hope that enough fans with Disney+ subscriptions are streaming the show to justify more renewals.

I also would love to see an eventual meeting of all the gods exactly as Russell T. Davies described, but there's a legitimate question of whether Doctor Who can do that. Rumors persist that the series is on the bubble and could be shelved if it doesn't gain strong viewership this season, and it's also being rumored that star Ncuti Gatwa will exit the series after the season.

The BBC has confirmed an official call won't be made on a new season until the company and Disney can look at the numbers, but no mention was made of Gatwa's status. There's speculation that the rising star might not be sticking around for three seasons like most previous stars, and riding his wave of increased popularity thanks to Doctor Who and other roles to Hollywood.

For now, it appears the series is planning to pull out all the stops to draw in new and old fans with some exciting moments planned for the upcoming season. Alan Cumming is back in a guest-starring role as part of an animated adventure, and after several teases about Mrs. Flood's identity, we're going to finally get some answers about her. Hopefully it will all be enough to ensure a future season for the series, but we'll find out soon enough!

Doctor Who's second season on Disney+ premieres on Saturday, April 12th. Make sure to tune in and see The Doctor's first encounter with his new companion Belinda, and what should be an exciting adventure.

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

