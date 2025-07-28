Avatar: Fire And Ash Trailer Debuts New Na'vi And Epic Creatures And Every Second Is Total Eye Candy

James Cameron is a visionary filmmaker, who is known for pushing cutting-edge technology within the industry. The Avatar franchise (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) is proof of that, and we're currently gearing up for the third movie. The trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash is here a visual feast, and debuts new Na'vi and other gorgeous creatures. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Avatar: Fire and Ash has been pretty slim, so finally getting some footage is a treat. While there are still plenty of unanswered questions, we got a glorious taste of how Pandora is expanding. That includes seeing Na'vi battle each other for the first time. Hearing the score itself is enough to get me hyped for a new adventure on the fictional planet.

CinemaBlend saw early footage of Avatar 3, but now the general public is able to feast their eye on each stunning frame of footage. It opens on members of Jake and Neytiri's family, who are now able to negotiate both the skies and sea. It seems they're all struggling with the death of Neteyam at the end of The Way of Water, with Zoe Saldaña's character in particular living in anger. One can only imagine how that will raise the stakes when the family is put back into danger in Fire and Ash.

That won't stop the Na'vi family from getting into new adventures, accompanied by Ronal, Tonowari, and their family. Early onto this clip we see new creatures on Pandora, giant ones who fly through the air with the protagonists on their backs. The footage is pretty beautiful, but it's not long before the danger coming with Avatar 3 is showcased.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

James Cameron has teased that Avatar: Fire and Ash will show the Na'vi at war, and a bit of this conflict is shown in the first trailer. The Ash People have seemingly experienced a ton of loss, which will affect their inability to bond with other clans. As we see one new Na'vi tell Neytiri "Your Goddess has no dominion here." So even their belief systems will be challenged in the midst of this battle.

It looks like Jake and Neytiri will be facing a number of enemies throughout the threequel, so the odds aren't stacked in their favor. On top of battling the Ash People, the ongoing saga against the RDA continues. At one point it looks like Sam Worthington's protagonist is going to be take under custody. And who knows what's happening with Stephen Lang's Miles Quaritch.

All will be revealed when Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19th as part of the 2025 movie release list. I know I'll be there to see these visuals on the biggest screen possible.