Grey’s Anatomy Fans Are Calling Out Camilla Luddington’s Big Slip-Up As She Posts About Season 22 ‘Craziness’

Not even the stars of Grey’s Anatomy know who died in the Season 21 finale explosion (if anybody!), but that’s about to change. Camilla Luddington revealed that the cast is about to start production on the 22nd season (premiering on the 2025 TV schedule October 16). And, while she promises “craziness” to come, it was a different detail from a recent social media post that had fans calling the actress out.

Camilla Luddington plays Jo Wilson on Grey’s Anatomy, and she — like everyone else — is really invested in whether or not her on-screen husband, Link, was killed off in the finale cliffhanger. Referencing uncertainty about what’s to come, she posted some pics from a recent girls trip to Instagram with the caption:

Had to have one last (girls!!!) trip away before I return to CRAZINESSSSS at Seattle Grace NEXT WEEK!!!! 😭🫠 Everything’s gonna be fine tho right guys?!!! RIGHT asking for a *friend

She then included an asterisk to clarify that the “friend” she was referring to was Jo, her character who — in context of the show — is pregnant with Link’s twin daughters.

But did anyone catch Camilla Luddington’s slip-up there? She referred to the Grey’s Anatomy hospital as “Seattle Grace,” rather than “Grey Sloan Memorial,” which became its name in Season 9, Episode 17 “Transplant Wasteland” way back in 2013. Fans definitely didn’t miss it and fully called her out in the comments, writing:

At WHAT hospital Camilla?! – ameliagracemcmahon

– ameliagracemcmahon SEATTLE GRACE! SHE SAID SEATTLE GRACE!!!!!! ❤️ – thejasminebrunton

– thejasminebrunton Seattle Grace 👀👀👀👀 – msmegan91

– msmegan91 Seattle Grace??? Time warp? It has not been called that for a hot minute. 😂 – 19producersusan

– 19producersusan Girl, it hasn't been called Seattle Grace in like over ten years – abbiejade_96

– abbiejade_96 Did I just read Seattle Grace 🥹🥹 – nenagomez67

– nenagomez67 Seattle Grace? I’m more nervous now.😶 – georgia_clay_corner

I’m not sure if people thought that Camilla Luddington using a defunct name for the hospital was a clue as to what happened to Link, or why such a mistake would make anyone nervous. However, as it so happens, there was a perfectly reasonable explanation for the slip-up. The actress herself jumped in the comments to say:

Omg!! It’s because the last ep I just watched was the plane crash 😩😭😩😭 we recapped it for the podcast.

On Call It What It Is, Camilla Luddington and Jessica Capshaw recently relived the Season 8 plane crash finale, including a hilariously terrible fan run-in Capshaw had while filming as Arizona Robbins. Back then, the hospital was still called Seattle Grace.

Strangely enough, it was the events of that very episode that inspired the name change, with Lexie Grey and Mark Sloan ultimately succumbing to their injuries. Jackson Avery later proposed the hospital rebrand itself as Grey Sloan Memorial, and that’s what it has been ever since.

Now that that’s cleared up, I’m excited to hear that the Grey’s Anatomy cast and crew are gearing up again, and I can’t wait to see what transpires in the Season 22 premiere at 10 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 16, on ABC. Episodes will be available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription, while the first 21 seasons are also available to watch with a Netflix subscription or Disney+ subscription.