DWTS’ Connor Woods Can’t Get Away From Calling Jennifer Lawrence His ‘Crush,’ And Even His Pro Is Trolling

Dancing with the Stars' latest season has been a fun watch amid the 2026 TV schedule , and it seems like much of the fun is being had behind the scenes. That's especially true of Connor Wood and his dance partner Rylee Arnold. They're always goofing on each other and making funny videos in between rehearsals for their weekly dance numbers. Recently, Wood’s response to being called out for accidentally snubbing Jennifer Lawrence has gone mega-viral, and Arnold is having a lot of fun with it.

For context, in an interview with BuzzFeed , Wood revealed his big celebrity crush was Jennifer Lawrence and gushed about being a fan of the Oscar-winning actress. Lawrence, who couldn’t be funnier on Instagram , commented on the video of him talking about her and revealed that she saw him at a smoothie place and he didn’t pay attention to her.

Wood was flabbergasted by this revelation and had a hilariously dramatic response to the whole thing. His reaction went viral, and Arnold recently made a video of herself dancing to his response, you can see her video from TikTok below:

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The audio in question just has Connor Wood reading JLaw’s comment over and over again, becoming more and more beside himself. He even threw himself on the floor in absolute shock. You can see his original reaction on TikTok below:

He’s not only shocked about accidentally snubbing his celebrity crush, but also that she recognized him and knew who he was enough to identify him in a smoothie place. The Jennifer-Lawrence comment has already become iconic and is being printed on T-shirts and used in memes. This is a tough break for Wood, but he also seems to be having fun with this as well. He’s been jokingly responding to comments from fans, and I love that he has a sense of humor about the whole thing.

If anyone is having fun with all this, it’s Rylee Arnold. Aside from the dancing videos to Wood's audio, she’s also been sharing a lot of the memes people have been making. Additionally, she's been laughing at comments that say the two of them should dance to him reading JLaw’s comment during their “horror night dance,” which is hysterical.

This is obviously all a joke, but I think we can all agree that the rapport and energy that Arnold and Wood have is a blast to watch, and I’m rooting for them to make it to the finals. Especially if we keep getting hilarious trolling videos like these. They have been a couple to watch on Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars from the beginning, and I’m confident this charm and Wood’s consistently improving skillset will continue to take them far, even if they aren’t the obvious DWTS frontrunners .

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