DWTS Season 35 Has Obvious Frontrunners, But There Are 3 Contestants I Think We Need To Watch
Keep your eyes on these three.
As I think about the cast that’s about to compete in the 2026 TV schedule’s season of Dancing with the Stars, there are some very – and I mean very – obvious frontrunners. However, there are always surprise stars among the cast. So, with that in mind, let's discuss three contestants in Season 35 that I think we need to keep an eye on.
Again, it feels like a given that Jenna Dewan and Harry Shum Jr. could win DWTS. They both have extensive dance experience and passionate fans. While their experience has been met with backlash, there’s also a ton of excitement surrounding them and their potential. Although there are plenty of other stars in this ensemble who could tear up in the ballroom too.
Jackson Olson
So, Jackson Olson’s casting on DWTS was announced early, which got me hyped. Immediately, I saw the potential in this Savannah Banana. Not only is he an athlete, but he’s an athlete who dances during his baseball games. Plus, his ability to commit to the bit is sure to help him in this competition.
To top it off, he’s paired with Emma Slater, an absolute social media beast, a very fun personality, and the woman who helped get Andy Richter quite far in the competition last year. I’m sure she’ll bring out the best in Olson, and between the two of them, I really think they’ll be a couple to watch.
Amber Glenn
As I said, athletes tend to do well on DWTS, and Olympic figure skaters specifically have a history of being successful. Case in point: Adam Rippon, Meryl Davis and Kristi Yamaguchi have all won the Mirrorball Trophy. That puts Amber Glenn, who became a gold medalist at the 2026 Olympics, in a great place.
She’s also partnered with Pasha Pashkov, who hasn’t won the show before. I’ve always wanted to see him take home the trophy, and I feel like he has the chance to really thrive with Glenn.
Connor Wood
Do you want to know what I’ve learned from watching the more recent seasons of Dancing with the Stars? Never underestimate the internet personalities. I mean, last year, Alix Earle was a frontrunner all season and ended up being the runner-up. I think Connor Wood, aka Fibula on social media, has the chance to do well too.
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First of all, he’s paired with Rylee Arnold, a TikTok star who has had success on the show. Secondly, Wood, who is a comedian and hosts Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast, has gone viral online numerous times and has made it clear that he’s going to “lean in” to this experience. So, when you mix his and Arnold’s online presences, his humor and his commitment to the process, I think he could easily become a fan favorite.
Overall, there are always surprise contenders on DWTS, so we really shouldn’t count anyone out. However, these three are the ones I think we really need to watch out for (alongside the obvious frontrunners) when the dance competition returns on ABC and for those with a Disney+ subscription on Steptember 15 at 8 p.m. ET.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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