I watched my first season of Dancing with the Stars this year, and the journey has definitely been a doozy. After tuning in to the competition show on ABC, I was shaken up by the twists and turns that came, including the power of the fan vote that resulted in both Jenna Dewan and Harry Shum Jr. being eliminated ahead of the finale. It turns out that finalist Connor Wood joked about being portrayed as a villain prior to Ezra Frech's historic win.

There was a ton of discourse about DWTS during its last few episodes, with pro Sharna Burgess slamming how fan votes factor in. Plenty of folks online were mad about Wood staying on, while (what many felt were) superior dancers like Harry and Jenna got eliminated. During an interview with THR prior to the finale, Connor spoke about the fan perception of him, offering:

The rest of the internet, totally different story right now. We’ve gotten to a point where I have become a bit of a villain for some people.

Obviously, Connor didn't do anything actually villainous, but his getting through to the Dancing with the Stars finale was a shock for many viewers out there, especially when you compared his performances to those of other contestants. His placement seemed to be entirely due to fan votes, since Wood had the lowest scores in the final weeks of the show. Some fans were worried about whether or not underdog Tatyana Ali would stay in the competition, which ended up resulting in Connor becoming the "villain" of the seasons.

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Clearly, the fan vote on Dancing with the Stars is important, but it can also seemingly create more division and drama for those watching the acclaimed reality TV series. Later in the same interview, Wood spoke more about this perception as a contestant, offering:

I think that they think that I personally voted their favorite off, and it’s like — I’m aware of my level of dance skill. I have nothing to do with me staying here. That’s just been just the dark side of making it as far as we made it. My understanding is that the more that people go home, the more the fans of those people will go to someone else’s page and villainize those people. That’s sad, and it’s just a testament to how invested people are in this show.

In the end, Connor would end up in third place on Dancing with the Stars Season 35, beating fellow finalists Maura Higgins and Tatyana Ali. I can only imagine how his "villain" persona might have been amplified if he managed to place even better... especially if he ended up beating Ezra as the winner taking home the Mirrorball trophy this season.

(Image credit: BBC)

Ultimately the final two pairs of the season were Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, as well as Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach. The latter would end up going home with the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, following a viral final performance where the paralympic athlete's prosthetic leg came off mid-performance. It was a truly epic moment, especially when he managed to overcome it and finish the final dance with his partner.

I thought Ezra was deserving of a win before this final dance, but after seeing the way he overcame and finished the performance, the idea of Connor somehow beating both him and Amber was cringeworthy. In the end that didn't happen, and hopefully Wood can shake off his villain status as more time passes.

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Dancing with the Stars is streaming in its entirety for those with a Disney+ subscription as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see what drama comes with the next season of the wildly popular series.