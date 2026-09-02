I Already Know Who I Want To Win DWTS Season 35, But They Have Stiff Competition

Ladies and gents, it’s almost time to step back into the ballroom for another season of Dancing with the Stars, and it’s going to be a competitive season. Ahead of the show’s premiere on the 2026 TV schedule , the cast was announced, and it’s truly stacked. However, I already know who I want to win. I have to admit, though, they have some stiff competition.

(Image credit: Disney/Andrew Eccles)

I Desperately Want Harry Shum Jr. To Win DWTS

One thing you need to know about me is I’m a Gleek. So, anyone from Glee going on Dancing with the Stars would have had me stoked. However, the fact that it’s Harry Shum Jr. is the best news ever! His whole thing on Glee (which you can stream with a Hulu subscription ) was dancing. So, I just know he’s going to absolutely kill it in the ballroom.

Shum was a backup dancer for artists like Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez, too. So, he's a shoo-in.

What will make him even better is the fact that he’s paired with Jenna Johnson. She won Season 33 with Joey Graziadei and Season 26 with Adam Rippon. She’s also placed second on two other occasions. She’s an absolute beast on the dance floor, and I just know she and Shum will be a dream team.

Plus, along with watching Glee during my formative teenage years, I was also a big So You Think You Can Dance fan, and rooted for Johnson when she competed during Season 10 in 2013. So, this pairing isn’t just made up of great dancers who I adore; they also give me a sense of nostalgia that makes me want to use all my votes on them.

(Image credit: Disney/Andrew Eccles)

However, He’s Not The Only Cast Member With Dance Experience

It will be an uphill battle, though. For seasons, a common DWTS criticism has centered around the show casting stars who have dance experience . This season, there are multiple competitors who have a notable dance background.

Alongside Shum, Jenna Dewan and Julia Stiles have joined the cast. When you look back at both women’s filmographies, dance movies are prominent parts of them. I mean, Dewan was one of the leads of Step Up in 2006, and in 2001, Stiles led Save the Last Dance. Both those movies have major anniversaries this year, these actresses have big followings, and they have stellar pros, as Dewan will dance with Val Chmerkovskiy, and Stiles has been paired with Ezra Sosa. So, between nostalgia and experience, these two will be ones to watch this season.

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Adding to this stiff competition, there are lots of other stars who might not have formal dance experience like these three, but will likely thrive on the show.

Take Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson , for example. He’s paired with Emma Slater, and I’m sure his moves on the field and presence online (their TikToks will be iconic) will work wonders for him as DWTS kicks into high gear.

Olympian and figure skater Amber Glenn is also part of this cast and paired with Pasha Pashkov, and track and field Olympian Ezra Frech is with Daniella Karagach. Athletes tend to make deep runs on DWTS, so we cannot count any of these folks out either.

It’s vital to remember that Dancing with the Stars always surprises, too. You never know who could be the shock of the season, so everyone does stand a chance to win.

However, when it comes to who will get my vote, I have to follow my heart and the dance moves I know are already there, and root for Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson.