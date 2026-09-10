Reactions To Jennifer Lawrence's First Instagram Post Being About Why She’ll 'Quit' It Are A+
She's always keeping it real.
Jennifer Lawrence has done a lot in her career so far. She’s been nominated for four Academy Awards (winning one), she’s bared it all in movies without a double and survived some very public wardrobe malfunctions. One thing she’s never done, however, is make a post on Instagram — until now! Lawrence has joined the wild world of social media, but it’s not exactly a move she’s confident about. In fact, she threatens to “quit immediately” in her first post, and fans have the best reactions.
Social media can be an unkind place, to put it lightly, and that’s why many celebrities like Billie Eilish have bailed. Jennifer Lawrence decided to dip her toes in the water, sharing this hilarious warning as her very IG first post:
I love that she’s just so matter-of-fact about it. I’m not too optimistic about Jennifer Lawrence’s chances of keeping trolls out of her Instagram comments, but that’s a problem for another day. In case she follows through on her threat and the video disappears, here is what J-Law said:
It’s pretty clear already that fans really don’t want her to quit. This simple statement is pretty iconic behavior, and I’m living for these reactions in the comments. People wrote:
- Laying down the J. LAW from the start 🫂 – grossypelosi
- Girlll you already the best account here – i.ly.v
- A monumental moment in society – markozbraun
- And may the odds be ever in your favor. ❤️ – bmirannda
- You’re doing amazing sweetie!! – flohealthapp
- Me doing literally anything – clairelrowden
- My queen. 👸 – weatherchannel
Wow, who knew The Weather Channel was so invested in Jennifer Lawrence? And honestly, if the actress doesn’t start selling merch that says “Laying down the J-LAW,” what are we even doing?
Even some of Jennifer Lawrence’s celebrity friends showed their support in the comments, like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Whitney Leavitt, who gave a good “AHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!” below J-Law’s video, and Practical Magic 2 star Joey King, who wrote:
Just in case Jennifer Lawrence’s video threatening to quit Instagram wasn’t clear enough, she added her first Instagram Stories post as well:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jennifer Lawrence’s Instagram debut comes just a couple of months before the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping — the sixth book-to-screen adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ series — which hits the 2026 movie calendar in November.
Hopefully her experience on social media isn’t as grueling as Katniss Everdeen’s battles within the series, but given the reactions to her initial post, I’d say there are plenty of fans with bows and arrows ready to defend Lawrence so she sticks around.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.