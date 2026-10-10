How DWTS’ Guillermo Is Supposedly Feeling After Jackson Olson Apologized For That TikTok Comment

Dancing with the Stars Season 35 is underway on the 2026 TV schedule , and though it’s only been four weeks, there are some clear fan favorites. Yet public opinion can shift in an instant, especially when the internet is involved. That's what celebrity competitors Jackson Olson and Guillermo Rodriguez experienced this week after the Savannah Bananas player posted a seemingly shady comment on TikTok. Now, an inside source is dishing on how Jimmy Kimmel Live! sidekick is reportedly feeling about the situation after Olson’s public apology.

It wouldn't be a true DWTS season without some cast drama and online controversy. After dance partners Guillermo and Season 34 pro winner Witney Carson danced to “Escape (The Pina Colada Song” for Week 3’s Yacht Rock theme, Banana Ball team the Loco Beach Coconuts recreated Carson and Guillermo’s choreography for a TikTok video. In a now-deleted series of comments on said TikTok clip, Olson, a fellow Banana Ball Championship League player, gave the attempt a score of 3/10, saying “But seriously how did you do this better than him with 2 hours of rehearsal. 😂”

Naturally, the internet was immediately divided, with fans either criticizing Olson for dissing his competitor or defending the baseball player’s comments as a good-humored dig. The real question is how the comment was received by Guillermo, and an inside source tells The Sun how the comedian is allegedly feeling regarding the controversy:

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Guillermo was already overwhelmed this week between commuting back and forth from LA to NYC to film Jimmy Kimmel. He was exhausted and did not want to deal with the Jackson drama. He’s fine with Jackson, but wishes the kid just kept his mouth shut because he doesn’t want to deal with this.

DWTS fans have been divided on Guillermo’s run in the competition thus far. During Week 1, the comedian received the second lowest score ever given on DWTS and has consistently scored at the bottom each week.

Despite that, Carson and Rodriguez have continued week after week while higher-scoring couples have gone home, frustrating some viewers who are calling it rigged . However, what the 55-year-old lacks in dancing ability, he makes up for in personality and showmanship, as seen in the dance from Week 3. That, paired with the support from comedic collaborator Jimmy Kimmel , have kept fan votes for Guillermo high. Check out his and Carson's foxtrot:

Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson’s Yacht Rock Foxtrot | Dancing with the Stars - YouTube Watch On

However, it’s no secret that the comedian is fighting hard to stay in the competition as long as possible. There are a number of front runners favored to win the mirrorball trophy this year, most notably Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Dewan, and Guillermo’s not one of them. It seems his time is limited, but could sympathy from this online kerfuffle have the potential to carry him safely through another week?

The situation is considerably worse for Olson. Though he’s not the first to poke fun at Guillermo's performances thus far, his comments were unprompted, their tone and intent unclear and they immediately sparked backlash from audiences. In an attempt to contain the flames, Olson deleted the comments and recruited Guillermo for a TikTok video:

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@jacksonolson_ To G and to all of you, I am truly sorry that my comment I made the other day caused this much unnecessary negativity. I never meant for it to do that and I take full ownership and I love this guy. Now let’s do what this show is meant to be about: DANCE🕺 ily G ♬ original sound - Nicolas & Emiliano

In the caption, Olson apologized to Guillermo directly, taking full accountability for his actions. DWTS has significantly increased its presence on social media over the past couple years, a clear strategy shown through the majority of their contestants coming from the influencer/reality TV world the past couple years. Behind-the-scenes videos of the pros and stars doing popular internet trends have brought in a whole new generation of DWTS fans , leading to couples’ online presence (or lack thereof) having serious sway in the votes.

Olson himself isn’t new to the court of online opinion, with 2.2M followers on TikTok, and 1.2M on Instagram. It’s safe to say he’s very aware of how this situation could affect his run on DWTS, with the insider reportedly claiming Olson’s working overtime to get in Guillermo’s good graces:

He (Guillermo) holds no hard feelings towards Jackson but isn’t trying to be best friends with him. On set yesterday, Jackson was overcompensating trying to get closer to Guillermo and make things right. It kind of backfired but again, Guillermo is fine and doesn’t hold any hard feelings about the comments or about Jackson.

Both parties involved seem eager to move on at this point, though time will tell if this hovers over Jackson Olson as the competition continues. Even though the Savannah Bananas player has been an underdog hopeful for the Mirrorball Trophy from the start, there's a chance this social media brouhaha involving Guillermo could cut his time in the ballroom short.