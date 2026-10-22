Jennifer Lawrence Straight Trolling On Instagram Is Everything I Ever Wanted

Connor Wood apparently wanted one thing from Jennifer Lawrence: confirmation that she knows he exists. With the Oscar winner potentially returning to Panem on the 2026 movie schedule , Wood picked quite a moment to put his celebrity crush out into the universe. The Dancing with the Stars contestant was hoping she'd acknowledge him because he needs, and I quote, “something good to happen to him.” Well, be careful what you wish for, because JLaw apparently heard his prayers and took to Instagram to troll him in the best possible way.

Wood recently sat down with his DWTS partner Rylee Arnold for a BuzzFeed BFF Test, and when the questions turned to celebrity crushes, he named Jennifer Lawrence without hesitation. And apparently, word got back to the actress who only recently joined Instagram , as she left a comment on IG. However, instead of giving Wood the acknowledgment he'd been hoping for, she hit him with this hilariously specific accusation:

I saw you on 8th avenue drinking a smoothie and you paid me no mind.

Connor. Buddy. The funniest reading, and the one I’m sticking with until somebody produces security footage, is that the No Hard Feelings actress is trolling this man. Given Lawrence's history of hilariously unfiltered public moments , I wouldn't put it past her.

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Nothing in the post proves she actually saw Wood wandering Eighth Avenue with a smoothie. Maybe it happened, but more than likely, this is some polite ribbing from the Hunger Games lead. Or who knows, maybe the X-Men alum really did witness the saddest missed celebrity-crush encounter in New York history.

Or maybe she heard a comedian say he wanted Jennifer Lawrence to know he existed and immediately invented a psychologically damaging way to tell him she does. That possibility is so much funnier. The specificity kills me. Not “I’ve seen your videos.” Not “Hi Connor.” She went with Eighth Avenue, a smoothie, and the accusation that he personally ignored her. Funny enough, Lawrence has her own history of awkward celebrity crushes , including admitting she had a thing for Seth Meyers. And yet, that didn't make her go easy on the young man.

For the record, Wood has been very public about the crush for years. Along with the confession JLaw saw, he and Brooke Averick have discussed the Winter's Bone breakout on Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast. So if Lawrence wanted material for a precision troll, she had plenty.

In response, Wood didn't try to investigate the allegation. He did not post a map of Eighth Avenue. He did not demand witnesses. He did not insist he would obviously recognize Katniss Everdeen while holding a beverage. Instead, he reposted her Instagram response (see below) to his own story and added three words: "Going to bed."

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(Image credit: Connor Wood)

Perfect. That is exactly what you do when your longtime celebrity crush publicly claims you once walked straight past her while drinking a smoothie. Real encounter or not, you can't recover from that. Close the apps. Turn out the lights. Try again tomorrow.

Wood currently has other things to worry about, though. He is competing on Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars with Arnold, a pairing CinemaBlend previously singled out as one to watch when the cast was announced in September. He has steadily improved through the competition, recently earning his highest score yet during Dedication Night.

However, Mirrorball Trophy or no Mirrorball Trophy, the Die My Love actress may have already handed him the funniest win of his season. He wanted Jennifer Lawrence to know he exists. She apparently knows enough to ruin his night with one sentence.