We’ve Reached The Era Where Elmo Has Started Commenting On Taylor Swift’s Fashion Choices

Pop culture might as well be renamed “Taylor Swift Stuff,” seeing as how the pop star has amassed headlines of nearly every conceivable variety, from promoting upcoming music to entertaining the world with secret songs in Eras Tour shows to sparking Deadpool 3 cameo rumors . Now, the globally beloved icon has reached the point where she’s earned some big love from another highly recognizable pop culture legend of sorts: Elmo.

The Sesame Street preschooler, whose single-name approach is slightly more justifiable than Swift simply being referred to as “Taylor,” shared kind words for the “Cruel Summer” singer/songwriter on X , in reference to her outfit choice for last weekend’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers. Here’s what the bitty monster had to say about ol’ Tay Tay:

Call it what you want, but Elmo thinks that coat is so gorgeous, Ms. @taylorswift13! 🫶

Elmo's out here putting all kind of politeness and respect on Taylor Swift's name, as well as on her choice of outerwear, which bore more than just a passing resemblence to Elmo's own look. Check out a shot of Swift reacting alongside one of her newest BFFs, Brittany Mahomes, whose own red fashion choices seemingly did not make Elmo's shortlist.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first part of Elmo's comment is, of course, a reference itself to the song of the same name from the album reputation, and some fans had the same joke about what they expected the character's favorite album would be.

Shocked that @Elmo is such a reputation stan, cause I thought RED would be his number 1! - @SpotifySwiftie

That certainly wasn't the only brand of humor on display below Elmo's post, with fans making all kinds of jokes, some a little darker than others.

She made that coat with your mother’s fur - @allswifted

Elmo clapping Taylor wearing its entire family’s skin as a coat. What a world. - @Milking_Muscle

Made out of all your cousins - @___morri

U next lil bro - @SilverPlatinums

Here's hoping that Swift's coat was crafted from 100% non-Elmo fur, and also without the fur of any of his relatives. I mean if anyone had the power to make such a coat happen...

Taylor Swift's influence knows no bounds, so it only makes sense that the monsters living within Sesame Street would be just as obsessed with her as anyone else. Can you imagine if she joined the next Muppets TV show or movie for a duet with Miss Piggy? People would be stepping all over Kermit the Frog and using Big Bird's legs as stilts to get better looks.