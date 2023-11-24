'I Love It': Ryan Reynolds Finally Addressed Rumors About Taylor Swift Cameo In Deadpool 3

It's well known now that Taylor Swift is best buddies with celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. We know they're all tight enough to hang out with Hugh Jackman at a football game, and that Swift even revealed the name of their third daughter on her album Folklore. To me, it seems the next obvious step would be for Swift to join the cast of Deadpool 3, so it's a good thing Reynolds himself finally addressed the long-standing rumor Swifties and Marvel fans have been waiting to hear more about.

Since it was first rumored that Swift has a wild role in Deadpool 3, many have sought out confirmation that she's playing the mutant Dazzler. Ryan Reynolds finally acknowledged the long-standing rumor in an interview with the Vancouver Sun and said the following:

Yeah, I’ve heard that one. I love it (the gossip). I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world. Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26.

Even though both Reynolds and director Shawn Levy are friends with Taylor Swift, neither is going to confirm whether or not the global superstar is in Deadpool 3. In fairness, she's one of a ton of surprising Marvel cameos rumored for this movie, and there hasn't been explicit confirmation on anything on that front other than Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine.

I Rounded Up All The Wildest Deadpool 3 Casting Rumors So You Don't Have To (Image credit: 20th Centruy Studios) There's a lot to break down.

There have been so many rumors and depictions of what Taylor Swift could look like as Dazzler I'd have to hope that the Deadpool 3 team does have her in the movie. Otherwise, there may be some unhappy Switfties sitting in the theater, especially if Ryan Reynolds is serious about keeping all the secrets this movie has to offer until the premiere date.

With that said, it's important to note that neither Reynolds nor director Shawn Levy have flat-out denied Taylor Swift is in Deadpool 3, which seems optimistic towards her chances of appearing. Levy even noted he loved the proliferation of rumors surrounding the upcoming Marvel movie. If they wanted to squash any hope or thought that the Grammy winner has a role in the project, they're doing a lousy job of it thus far.

I'm shocked the Swifties haven't confirmed it already, given the amount of clue-finding and speculation the average fan does anytime the singer releases a new project. Perhaps we'll see some clues to her upcoming role surface on the album art for a new single or a clue that it's happening when she's out on a date with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Deadpool 3 is currently set to release on July 26th, and it's looking like it'll be a huge deal for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's not too surprising if Taylor Swift is involved, as it seems everything she touches as of late becomes gold, though I don't think that's how Dazzler's powers work at all.