I'm Still Bummed About The Muppets' Latest Cancellation, But Here's What I Hope The Creators Are Working On Next

The past two years have technically amounted to a win for fans of The Muppets, given that Muppets Haunted Mansion and The Muppets Mayhem were each inarguably a step above their small screen predecessors, 2020’s fun-if-limited variety show Muppets Now and 2017’s misguided broadcast effort The Muppets. Unfortunately, Disney+ didn’t deem Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem’s new album worthy of a second season, and killed our Season 2 hopes by canceling it ahead of Thanksgiving festivities. But before all those sour feelings could settle, Adam F. Goldberg swooped in and revealed he and co-creator Jeff Yorkes are currently “cooking up” another Muppets adventure.

Considering how early in the process things are, Goldberg obviously didn’t have any hard and fast details to share with Muppets fans to keep our heads above these smooshed-tomato-filled waters. (For what it’s worth, he did mention “Kermit & the gang” in a thankful tweet in the days following the dreaded cancellation.) But that just leaves the door open to start dreamily speculating about what characters the next series (or special) could be about.

A Full-Length Muppet Labs Series

For as long as I can remember, Bunson and Beaker have been my favorite Muppets characters, which is kind of incredible for a duo sporting one member who doesn’t speak coherently. Part of their ongoing appeal ties into the always excellent Muppet Labs segments, which follow the same basic structure of “Bunson’s cool invention goes haywire all over Beaker’s worried face.”

I’d love to see this creative team expand on Bunson and Beaker’s contributions to science in the same way Muppets Mayhem embraced 50+ years of music. Whether they enter the modern space race — Pigs! In! Space! — or attempt to reverse climate change (or some slightly less ambitious mission), it would be a blast to watch, and just think of all the amazing guest stars that could show up.

A Rom-Com About Kermit The Frog And Miss Piggy

Considering how long Kermit and Piggy have been romantically linked, including situations where they weren’t actually a couple, I think it would be fun for the Muppets universe to hone in on their chemistry for a high-concept comedy that pays homage to Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan’s pair-ups, Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore’s shared films, as well as more offbeat fare such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

I certainly wouldn’t scoff if the Muppets team would handle such a concept as a spoof of the rom-com genre, since there’s a lot to mine there. But I’d be more interested to see an authentic love story play out for Kermit and Miss Piggy, with a mature approach that doesn’t just veer into bawdy gags. (I mean, some bawdy gags are welcome, of course.)

A Show About Gonzo Setting Up A Disney Park Stunt Attraction

Considering how many of The Muppets’ movies, shows and specials revolve around the concept of putting a live show together, why not bring that Disney synergy from Muppets Haunted Mansion back for a scripted series that actually includes Disneyland and/or Walt Disney World in the show itself? I can think of no better way to tackle that idea than through a stunt spectacular attraction set to star none other than Gonzo the Great, his loyal Camilla, and whatever other characters are courageous enough.

I adore theme park stunt shows almost as much as I love Jim Henson’s presence in the parks through Muppet Vision 3D and others, so this idea would scratch both of those itches with precision. And obviously the end goal here would be for Disney to actually introduce a Muppets stunt show into the parks to coincide with the series’ release, which would help reverse the disappointment that our hopes for a Muppets Mayhem tie-in never happened.

A Revival Of The Muppet Show

Since the stunt spectacular idea above already addressed the Muppets’ penchant for recalling the glory days of The Muppet Show, I might as well put the call out there for Adam F. Goldberg & Co. to just fully embrace a top-to-bottom revival of the variety show that turned Kermit, Fozzie, Animal and more into household names. There are no doubt plenty of celebs who would sign on as guest hosts, and even if it only included stars who worked with the Muppets previously, that would still allow for hundreds of A+ talents, from Mark Hamill to Tina Fey to RuPaul.

What’s more, considering how widespread sketch comedy is now, a new Muppets Show could also take the self-aware approach by spoofing and bringing in cast members from other popular shows like Saturday Night Live, Mr. Show, Kids in the Hall, Tim & Eric, The State and beyond. I would love to see Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael Key (both of whom appeared on The Muppets) voicing Muppet versions of themselves posing as dozens of fictional college football players.